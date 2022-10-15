'Saving Jasprit Bumrah's career...': Rohit Sharma makes huge admission on injured Indian pacer at T20 WC presser

From talking about India's formidable bench strength to sharing a crucial update on Jasprit Bumrah's replacement - Mohammed Shami, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma answered several buzzing questions during the recently concluded Captains' Day press conference on Saturday. For the first time in the history of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, all 16 captains attended a joint-press conference prior to the start of the showpiece event in Australia. The Captains’ Day event officially declared the T20 World Cup open in Melbourne on Saturday.

Speaking at the pre-tournament press conference in Melbourne, Rohit admitted that Team India will miss the services of pace ace Bumrah in the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup. India have drafted senior pacer Shami into the T20 World Cup squad after pacer Bumrah was ruled out from the showpiece event with a back injury.

Indian skipper Rohit opined that saving Bumrah's career was more important than risking the star bowler at the T20 World Cup. "We spoke to a lot of the specialists about his injuries, but we did not get a decent response. This World Cup is important, but his career is more important. He is only 27-28, there is a lot of cricket in front of him," Rohit said.

Star pacer Bumrah had also missed the entire Asia Cup due to a back injury. The injured pacer is expected to remain out of action for at least six more weeks. "So, we can't take such a risk. All the specialists we spoke to were of the same opinion. There is a lot of cricket ahead of him, he will play a lot more and help India win matches. There is no doubt that he will be missed," Rohit added.

Bumrah has been replaced by Shami, who recently joined the Indian camp after testing negative for COVID-19. Shami last played an international match for India during the England tour in July. Rohit-led Team India will play two practice matches against New Zealand and Australia in the lead-up to the World Cup. The 2007 world champions will meet arch-rivals Pakistan in their tournament opener on October 23.

