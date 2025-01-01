SCG curator shares first update on pitch for fifth IND vs AUS Test: ‘Given a cut of about 7mm and a nice roll…’

The Sydney Cricket Ground curator has provided the first thoughts on the pitch for the fifth and final Test between India and Australia. The two cricket heavyweights have put up a solid show in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy so far, and hosts Australia currently hold an edge with a 2-1 series lead, but the last-time winners, India, still have a chance to retain the title if they manage to stage a comeback in the series with a win at SCG. The Perth and Brisbane surfaces offered good bounce for the pacers, while the pink ball helped them get a swing from the Adelaide pitch. While the Boxing Day Test was played on a more suitable pitch for the batters, where Steve Smith and Nitish Kumar Reddy slammed centuries. Australian captain Pat Cummins (2nd L) inspects the pitch area with teammates ahead of the fifth cricket Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.(AFP)

SCG pitch curator Adam Lewis has provided preparations for the pitch for the New Year clash. He revealed that the covers were taken off the pitch on Wednesday, and 7mm grass has been cut. He said heavy rolling will be done on the surface in the coming days.

"So we're two days out now, getting to the final stages of the prep. We’ve taken the covers off this morning, given a cut of about 7mm and giving it a nice roll today, nice pressing. Really happy with where it’s at. Giving it a little flick of water, it's very hot in Sydney today, so we'll just keep the moisture there just at the top. And then tomorrow, we'll do a little bit more heavier rolling, take a little bit of the colour out, then we should be ready to go for the third (morning),” said Lewis in a video shared by the SCG’s official X handle.

India under pressure after MCG defeat

Meanwhile, Australia clinched a thrilling 184-run victory over India in the Melbourne Test and took a 2-1 lead in the series, which has put Rohit Sharma and Co. in a tricky spot for qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord's early next year. The hosts set a target of 340 runs to India at the start of Day 05 of the Melbourne Test. The visitors had the whole day but couldn't make it count as the fiery spells from the Aussie bowling attack bundled out India at 155 in the 80th over.