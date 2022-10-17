Scotland upsets 2-time champion West Indies in T20 World Cup

Scotland beat two-time champion West Indies by 42 runs Monday to produce the the second big upset in two days at the Twenty20 Cricket World Cup after Namibia’s win over Sri Lanka.

George Munsey scored an unbeaten 66 to lift Scotland to 160 for five after being sent in to bat in overcast conditions at Hobart.

Disciplined bowling from Scotland resulted in regular wickets and restricted West Indies to 118 in 18.3 overs in the Group B opener.

Mark Watt (3-12) took three wickets and Brad Wheal (2-32) and Michael Leask (2-15) each took two wickets.

Ireland was playing Zimbabwe later Monday.

The teams that place first or second in each of the preliminary-round groups will advance to the Super 12 round, which starts this weekend with defending champion Australia against New Zealand.