SCO vs ITA T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Italy ready to make tournament debut in Kolkata but Scotland seek revenge

Live

By

SCO vs ITA T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Italian captain Waynde Madsen in a training session before the team's WC opener.

SCO vs ITA T20 World Cup LIVE Score: The big day is here for Italian cricket – their ICC tournament debut, the start of their campaign following a year which has seen so much buzz for the team making their entrance to the cricket scene. India's Mecca of cricket at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata welcomes them, where fellow European competitors Scotland will play their second match in three days – with hopes of a better result. Scotland started off with a loss to the West Indies, but will have intentions of getting on the board today. They were late entrants to the tournament after Bangladesh's withdrawal, but won't have much time to play catchup: if they have hopes of generating momentum in the tournament, it must start with a result today. Italy arrive with an interesting mix of experience – not least 42-year-old skipper Wayne Madsen – and a certain degree of T20 pedigree within a team which has variety and diversity. This team slogged through the tough European qualifier for the World Cup, seeing off teams including Scotland themselves for the biggest moment in Italian cricket history – but Scotland will be gunning for revenge. Squads: Italy: Justin Mosca, Anthony Mosca, JJ Smuts, Wayne Madsen (c), Harry Manenti, Ben Manenti, Gian Meade (wk), Grant Stewart, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan, Thomas Draca, Zain Ali, Syed Naqvi, Marcus Campopiano, Jaspreet Singh Scotland: Mark Watt, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross (wk), Oliver Davidson, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Zainullah Ihsan, Safyaan Sharif, George Munsey, Brad Wheal, Finlay McCreath, Brad Currie ...Read More

Scotland started off with a loss to the West Indies, but will have intentions of getting on the board today. They were late entrants to the tournament after Bangladesh's withdrawal, but won't have much time to play catchup: if they have hopes of generating momentum in the tournament, it must start with a result today. Italy arrive with an interesting mix of experience – not least 42-year-old skipper Wayne Madsen – and a certain degree of T20 pedigree within a team which has variety and diversity. This team slogged through the tough European qualifier for the World Cup, seeing off teams including Scotland themselves for the biggest moment in Italian cricket history – but Scotland will be gunning for revenge. Squads: Italy: Justin Mosca, Anthony Mosca, JJ Smuts, Wayne Madsen (c), Harry Manenti, Ben Manenti, Gian Meade (wk), Grant Stewart, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan, Thomas Draca, Zain Ali, Syed Naqvi, Marcus Campopiano, Jaspreet Singh Scotland: Mark Watt, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross (wk), Oliver Davidson, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Zainullah Ihsan, Safyaan Sharif, George Munsey, Brad Wheal, Finlay McCreath, Brad Currie