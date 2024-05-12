'Seen in World Cup as well': Rayudu dissects Suryakumar Yadav's batting, points out key weakness in brutal criticism

Suryakumar Yadav had a shocking display with the bat on Saturday as Mumbai Indians crashed to a 18-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2024 fixture at Eden Gardens. Chasing 158, MI crumbled for 139/8 in 16 overs, with the innings shortened due to rain. The India star managed only 11 off 14 balls, and could only hit a four, before falling to Andre Russell. Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav reacts during a match.(AFP)

In the 11th over, Russell sent a delivery into the deck, outside off, and Suryakumar tried to pull it on the leg side, but could only send it flat to deep square leg for a simple catch. After his dismissal, MI were reeling at 87/3 in 10.5 overs.

Analysing Suryakumar's technique, former cricketer Ambati Rayudu pointed out his key weakness, which could be beneficial for bowlers in the upcoming T20 World Cup. "There is a plan in terms of bowling to Suryakumar Yadav. You bowl slow and you bowl wide. We have seen that in the World Cup as well. When the pitch is slow with a bigger boundary on one side, teams have a plan against him. He needs to work on that a little bit," he said, while speaking on Star Sports.

Varun Chakaravarthy, Russell and Harshit Rana were in good bowling form for KKR, and bagged two wickets each respectively. Initially, a knock of 42 runs off 21 balls by Venkatesh Iyer saw KKR post 157/7 in 16 overs. Meanwhile, Piyush Chawla and Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets each for MI.

Despite his score on Sunday, Suryakumar has been in decent form this season, and has registered 345 runs in 10 matches, at an average of 38.33 and a strike rate of 169.95. He will be looking to impress at the T20 World Cup, but Rayudu's advice could prove to be beneficial for opposition bowlers.