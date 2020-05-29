e-paper
Home / Cricket / Sehwag sends home-cooked food for migrant workers, draws praise

Sehwag sends home-cooked food for migrant workers, draws praise

Sehwag’s post read: “The satisfaction of cooking and packing food from the comfort of your own homes and getting it distributed to the most needy migrant labourers in these times in a satisfaction few things can match.”

cricket Updated: May 29, 2020 18:49 IST
Indo Asian News Service | Posted by Aritra Mukherjee
Indo Asian News Service | Posted by Aritra Mukherjee
New Delhi
Virender Sehwag
Virender Sehwag(Twitter)
         

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag is being lauded on social media after he revealed sending meals for migrant workers as coronavirus continues to cause havoc in the country.

Sehwag put up pictures of himself, along with his family, packing home-cooked food for the needy. He also shared photographs of the food reaching the people. The former opener also urged his followers to donate and offered his foundation’s help as well.

Sehwag’s post read: “The satisfaction of cooking and packing food from the comfort of your own homes and getting it distributed to the most needy migrant labourers in these times in a satisfaction few things can match.”

“If you like to contribute by making good for 100 people from your own home please DM on Twitter to @sehwagfoundatn,” he wrote further.

 

Harbjahan Singh took note of Sehwag’s good deed and lauded the former opener by writing in the comment section: “Well done Lala.”

Young Kings XI Punjab cricketer Mayank Dagar also appreciated Sehwag’s efforts and wrote: “Amazing gesture and contribution sir.”

Former and current cricketers have joined hands in India’s fight against the pandemic. From donating money in PM Care’s fund to auctioning jerseys, cricketers have been doing their bit for the community in these unprecedented times.

