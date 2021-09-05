Sehwag, Yuvraj, Vaughan hail Rohit Sharma for brilliant hundred against England

The monkey is finally off his back! India opener Rohit Sharma was yet to hit an overseas century in Test cricket. However, he ticked that box off too when he scored a magnificent 127 against England in the fourth Test at The Oval was Saturday. Reacting to the century, former cricketers in Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, and Michael Vaughan shared a few words of praise for the batsman.

Sharma, who had scored seven hundreds at home since making his debut in Tests in 2013, at last crossed the one hurdle everyone had been waiting for. And he did that in typical Rohit Sharma style; with a massive six over long on. His innings, which lasted 256 balls and 35r3 minutes, was laced with 14 fours and a six.

Sehwag, Vaughan and Yuvraj, all of whom are popular figures on social media, tweeted their reactions on the brilliant knock.

"Shaandar Zabardast Zindabad. When the going gets tough the tough get going. Outstanding first overseas Test hundred from #RohitSharma. Class !" tweeted Sehwag.

“Special innings from @ImRo45!! He has so much time to play his strokes .. England look doomed,” tweeted Vaughan.

Yuvraj posted on Twitter: "Because u just scored your first overseas hundred!! Hitman you beauty."

Here are some more reactions from other former and active cricketers:

A top class innings from a high class player. Take a bow #RohitSharma .

Could well be a series defining innings.

Courtesy of Rohit's magnificent 127, the visitors ended the day with a lead of 171 runs and with seven wickets to spare. When bad light forced early stumps on Day 3, India were 270/3.

Cheteshwar Pujara, too, played an important innings. He hit 61 and put on 153 runs with Rohit for the second wicket to put India in the driver's seat.

For England, Robinson was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets and Anderson picked up one, as he dismissed KL Rahul on 46.