Selector flies to US mid-season, head coach only dwells on his past glory: Inside Delhi's Ranji Trophy debacle

The Delhi Ranji Trophy team's season has hit rock bottom. With just seven points from four matches and languishing in sixth place in Group D, Delhi's campaign is teetering on the brink. To stay alive in the tournament, they now need to win all their remaining fixtures — a near-impossible task given their form and mounting off-field chaos.

What began as a season of quiet optimism has spiralled into disarray, with internal politics, questionable selections, and poor preparation all contributing to the downfall. The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) is once again making headlines for the wrong reasons — this time with one of its own selectors, Manu Nayar, reportedly leaving mid-season to participate in a private cricket league in the United States.

This comes just days after the DDCA issued a stern warning to its officials and players to stay away from unapproved tournaments, following the sacking of junior selection committee chairman Ashu Dani for involvement in the controversial Indian Heaven Premier League (IHPL) in Jammu & Kashmir. Despite this, according to a report in the timesofindia.com, Nayar — along with support staff members Manan Sharma and Gautam Vadhera — still travelled to the US for a private league, raising serious questions about discipline and accountability within the association.

Lack of Preparation and Questionable Selections

Delhi’s on-field struggles mirror the administrative mess off it. The DDCA decided to retain head coach Sarandeep Singh from the previous season, despite the team's failure to perform under his leadership. This year’s squad was picked through hurried trials, with some selections based on performances in the Delhi Premier League, a T20 competition — an odd choice for evaluating players for the long-format Ranji Trophy.

Adding to the woes, the team did not play a single multi-day practice match before the season began, unlike other state sides that used competitive four-day tournaments to prepare. As a result, Delhi entered the Ranji Trophy cold, lacking both match sharpness and team cohesion.

DDCA secretary Ashok Kumar Sharma admitted the team “failed to click as a unit.” He told TimesofIndia.com, “There was individual brilliance. Sanat (Sangwan) and Ayush (Doseja) have done well with the bat. As a team, we are not doing well, which is a concern.”

Coach Sarandeeep Under Fire

The spotlight has now turned to coach Sarandeep Singh, who insiders say has failed to inspire the players or provide tactical direction. According to a DDCA insider, Sarandeep often dwells on his own playing days rather than discussing strategies to counter opponents.

“Coach Sarandeep got an extension even after questionable tactics last season, where Delhi failed to get the Playing XI right in most games and made timid calls at the toss,” said a senior DDCA official. “Even this season, the selectors give him the players he demands, but the results are not there.”

Sources also revealed that the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), led by former India wicketkeeper Vijay Dahiya, recently held a meeting with the High Performance Group to review the situation. However, insiders described it as “routine,” with little to no decisive action being taken.

Turmoil in the Corridors

The DDCA has long been mired in infighting, and this season has been no different. A recent selection committee meeting to pick probables for the Under-23 and Ranji teams descended into controversy when secretary Ashok Sharma objected to the presence of three DDCA directors. He later wrote to president Rohan Jaitley, calling for greater transparency and integrity in the selection process.

With selectors leaving mid-season, a coach under fire, and a team that looks ill-prepared and disjointed, Delhi cricket finds itself in the middle of yet another crisis. Unless there is an immediate course correction, the state that once produced legends risks slipping further into irrelevance in India’s domestic circuit.