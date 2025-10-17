'Selectors wanted Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to play in England': Ajit Agarkar's truth bomb, says, ‘whether we tried…’

BCCI chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar revealed that the selection panel would have liked to see Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in India’s Test squad for the high-profile England series earlier this year, but both stalwarts had already made up their minds about stepping away from the format. India's Viral Kohli (R) chats with chief selector Ajit Agarkar(AFP)

Agarkar addressed the speculation surrounding the sudden retirements of India’s two senior-most batters from Test cricket, particularly after Rohit Sharma had publicly expressed excitement about the England series just weeks before his announcement.

“Both of them have been stalwarts of Indian cricket,” Agarkar told NDTV. “They both approached… they felt it was a new WTC cycle and, whatever people might think or not think, that is the reality. I think both were very aware — perhaps they may not have gone for those two years as Test players for the WTC cycle.”

India toured England for a five-match Test series earlier this year, where the team bounced back after an opening defeat to eventually level the series 2-2 under young captain Shubman Gill, who broke records by scoring more than 750 runs in five Tests. While the performances were lauded, Agarkar admitted that the experience of Kohli and Rohit was missed in crunch moments.

“England was a series where we would have loved some experience, yes, frankly,” Agarkar acknowledged. “Performance was incredible, even though we didn't win. Under a young captain, which was always going to be difficult, but we would have liked some experience.”

The chairman stopped short of confirming whether the selectors had actively tried to convince the veterans to delay retirement but hinted that discussions may have taken place behind the scenes.

“Whether we tried to talk them into playing, I’ll keep it to myself,” Agarkar remarked.

Responding to questions about Rohit’s social media post just 15 days before his retirement, where he expressed excitement for the England series, Agarkar dismissed speculation and clarified that he doesn't rely on social media for official communication with players.

“I didn't read his social media,” he said. “I usually talk to the player. So no. But I think you've got to focus on the team that played in England… I don't think anyone gave us a chance with that team. So why not focus on the performances the current players are doing, rather than guys who've retired — as good as players that they've been — they're no longer part of the Test team.”

Agarkar also touched upon the natural evolution of the squad and the challenges of transition in Indian cricket, especially when it involves icons of the game.

"It's not the first time that a senior player has retired or has been left out or has walked away from the game. Well, we've had one guy who played 200 test matches who's not playing anymore. That's the nature of sport; transition is natural. It has to be in the interest of the team and that is our job and our responsibility. We may not get it right all the time, but the intentions are always right."