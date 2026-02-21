Shadab Khan continues to meet criticism, faces flak for ‘India World Cup’ comment: ‘Pehle to aap chor raste se aaye ho’

Ahmed Shehzad, the former Pakistan batter, is the latest cricketer from the country to hit out at Shadab Khan following the latter's comment where he demeaned the former players, including Shahid Afridi and Mohammad Yousuf. Following the T20 World Cup 2026 loss to India, Shadab was criticised by several legendary cricketers, who called on the current team management to bench him alongside Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi. However, the all-rounder, 27, performed in the very next game against Namibia, scoring an unbeaten 35 and taking three wickets. Ahmed Shehzad tore into Shadab Khan for his ‘India World Cup’ comment (AP)

Shadab then addressed the post-match press conference, and it was then that a reporter asked him about the criticism he was receiving from former players. The right-handed batter then came with a fiery response, saying the legendary cricketers were never able to beat India in World Cups, but his side managed to do so in 2021.

The comment didn't sit well with many former players, even Shadab's father-in-law, Saqlain Mushtaq. Shehzad is now the latest former Pakistan player to hit out at Shadab. Shehzad argued that Shadab was included in the playing XI despite playing domestic cricket, saying there is a clear case of favouritism.

Also Read: Mohammad Amir doubles down on tirade, once again says India won't reach T20 World Cup semis: ‘Mera kya lena dena?’ “Ek to aap chor raastey se aaye ho. (You came in through the back door). You're neither a performer nor a regular in domestic cricket. Despite not performing at all, you're getting the backing. You didn't even do rehab after getting injured. They axed Hasan Ali from the central contracts, but not you,” Shehzad on live debate, during his appearance on Geo News.

Shehzad also said that Shadab was way out of line in criticising Afridi and Mohammad Yousuf, as the duo have achieved a lot in their careers.

“If that's not favouritism, then I don't know what is. It doesn't look good when you make such statements. And you're comparing yourself with the team from the 90s? They had their issues and lost to India in World Cups, but they were far superior to you. Look at their performances; they dominated India during that period. Just because two former players criticised the team, you suddenly forgot the backing they gave you. So, learn to respect your seniors,” he added.

Mohammad Amir also criticises Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir sang the same tune as Shehzad, saying Shadab should rather focus on performing rather than lashing out at former players, who are just doing their job of analysing the game.

"If you're on tour, there will be criticism. So, you've got no right to say such things when you are on tour. Even though we used to get criticised during tours, my focus was to shut those critics up with my performances. So, if you're not performing, you should keep quiet," Amir said.

Speaking of Pakistan, the side lost by 61 runs to India but beat Namibia to secure a place in the Super 8s. Pakistan, led by Salman Ali Agha, are in Group 2 alongside New Zealand, England and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan will begin its Super 8s campaign on Saturday, February 21, against New Zealand, led by Mitchell Santner, at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.