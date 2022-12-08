Shadab Khan's hilarious response to Babar Azam's 'buddha ho gaya hai': 'Abhi maine matches khele hain...'

The Pakistan cricket team has had an impressive past few years under the captaincy of Babar Azam. Under Babar, Pakistan had reached the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup last year and qualified for the final in this year's edition of the tournament, but faced a five-wicket loss to England in Melbourne. In Tests, Pakistan have been inconsistent under Babar but the side's overall outings in international cricket have been praised by fans and former cricketers over the past months.

On Wednesday, Pakistan players took part in an event organized by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and had freewheeling conversations about their time in the international team, as well as their relationship with the teammates. During one such session, Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, and Shaheen Afridi took stage as they talked about their time in Pakistan's cricket team.

The anchor then asked Shadab about a comment made by Babar during a match in 2021, when the Pakistan captain had chipped with a rather hilarious remark for the all-rounder. After a failed run out attempt, Babar said, “Buddha ho gaya hai,” towards Shadab, and anchor asked Shadab for his comment on the incident.

After a collective laughter from the players, Shadab said, “Abhi maine matches khele hain, toh usko yaad aa gaya tha dobara. Abhi toh ham same hi ho gaye hain, dono ek jaise hi chal rahe hain (During the matches, he got reminded of that incident. Now we are alike, we are performing more or less the same!),” Shadab said.

During the session, Shaheen Afridi also talked about his knee injury in the final of the T20 World Cup, that eventually forced him out of the game with the bowler failing to complete his four-over quota.

Pakistan will return to action on December 9 for the second Test of the series against England in Multan. The visitors lead the three-match series 1-0.

