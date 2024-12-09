Shah Rukh Khan's ‘elder-brotherly vibe’ wins over KKR's 23.75 crore buy Venkatesh Iyer: ‘No need for an owner…’

Kolkata Knight Riders star all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer shared how his team's co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, made him feel special with his elder-brotherly vibe. Venkatesh has been a crucial part of KKR's setup since his first season at the franchise in 2021, and this year, he played a pivotal role in their title-winning campaign. The franchise also displayed big faith in him and broke the bank to re-sign him in the 2024 mega auction. KKR signed the Madhya Pradesh all-rounder for INR 23.75 crore - the third-most expensive Indian in IPL history. Venkatesh Iyer praised Shah Rukh Khan for his elder-brotherly vibe(X Image)

The KKR star recently talked about Shah Rukh and shared his special quality of making everyone comfortable around him with his vibe.

“When I think about Shah Rukh sir, it brings a smile to my face… such is the persona. It’s such a great quality to have when you are a superstar, but still able to make people around you feel so comfortable while giving an elder-brotherly vibe," Venkatesh was quoted as saying on Indian Express’ Idea Exchange.

“We all had a certain image of Shah Rukh sir in our minds, like he’s the Shah Rukh Khan, the megastar. It’s going to be so tough to be in his presence. But he makes the environment so chill and so friendly that you end up sharing a lot of things with him," he added.

Venkatesh walked down memory lane and talked about an incident when SRK had a conversation with them for around 45 minutes, which he will cherish for the rest of his life.

“He spent a fair bit of time talking to us in this IPL. I remember this game after which he spoke with me for around 45 minutes, there’s no need for an owner to spend time, but he did. That conversation will stay with me for the rest of my life," he added.

‘Shah Rukh sir met my mother and praised me…’

Meanwhile, the left-handed batter slammed an unbeaten 52 off 26 balls against SRH in the IPL 2024 final to help KKR lift their third title. He recalled how Shah Rukh made his mother extremely happy after the final with some kind words for him.

“I remember after the final, my mother had come onto the ground and Shah Rukh sir met her and praised me, saying, ‘He’s a very good child’. The happiness that I saw in my mother’s eyes, I really cannot forget that moment," he added.

The 29-year-old star further said that knowing Shah Rukh has become a matter of flex for him now.

“I can show off in front of the world that I know Shah Rukh sir. This is actually a matter of flex," Venkatesh said.

“When I was there with him, that moment is supposed to be larger than life, the moment is supposed to be grand. But then, the moment was so simple and so aesthetic that there was no feeling that this is the Shah Rukh Khan that everyone loves and admires," he added.