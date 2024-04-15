Shah Rukh Khan revitalizes his iconic Chak De India moment in KKR dressing room: ‘Make sure they grow into…’

Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan amazed the cricket fans with his speech for his players after the team's emphatic win over Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. SRK’s fans were awestruck by his thoughtful speech for the team as they recalled his phenomenal role as ‘Coach Kabir Khan’ in the movie Chak De India. His iconic ‘sattar minute’ moment was re-lived by his fans after the speech stormed on X. The KKR co-owner could be seen motivating his team with his captivating words expressing his happiness over the team’s unity. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan gestures to the crowd after winning the match against Lucknow Super Giants. (ANI )

Shah Rukh was seen cheering hard for his team at the Eden Gardens on Sunday and was accompanied by his children AbRam and Suhana Khan.

In the match, the two-time former champions thrashed LSG in a dominating fashion where they also registered their first win over the latter. The KL Rahul-led side posted a hard-fought total of 161 runs on the board. In reply, the KKR batsmen hardly broke a sweat and chased down to chase the target within 16 overs.

The chase was phenomenally anchored by Phil Salt who played an 89-run carnage off 47 balls with 14 fours and 3 sixes. The knock didn’t offer much to skipper Shreyas Iyer who played a run-a-ball 38 with the English batter destroying at the other end.

KKR’s mesmerizing 70-minute moment.

After registering this thumping win, the video of SRK encouraging his team as the fans witnessed the creation of the iconic ‘Sattar Minute’ moment for the team. The post by the official X handle of the Kolkata Knight Riders also captioned the post as, “Ye reel Sattar minute lambi kyon hai.”

Shah Rukh also requested experienced international players to guide the younger players who wanted to make their mark through the league.

“It’s always good to see when we’re playing like a unit. Make sure they grow into great cricketers like what the seniors and international players are,” the Bollywood legend expressed his delight over the win as he also encouraged and thanked both younger and experienced players.

A user recalled the emotional speech moment from the Chak De India. “Team ko cheer karne k liye 70 min nahi baat ka asar hone par hota h aur yaha vahi to hua aur team Jeet gai kyuki aap khud unhe samjha rahe the Chak de KKR (For a team to win, it is not necessary that you need 70 minutes, sometimes it’s the impact of what you say and it happened here. Whatever you said, it impacted the team and they won).” Another user commented, “Chak De India vibes.”