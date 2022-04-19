Shah Rukh Khan's tweet after KKR vs RR IPL 2022 nail-biter takes internet by storm

Bollywood actor and Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan reacted after KKR succumbed to a narrow 7-run loss against Rajasthan Royals. Shah Rukh took to Twitter to post a golden tweet on Monday night. The legendary actor congratulated captain Shreyas Iyer, opener Aaron Finch, fast bowler Umesh Yadav, all-rounder Sunil Narine and head coach Brendon McCullum for their 'stupendous' efforts and also advised them to keep their 'chins up.'

Despite sparkling fifties from Shreyas Iyer and Aaron Finch and an inspiring cameo with the bat by Umesh Yadav, KKR fell 7 runs short of the 217-run target set by the Royals at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, sliding to a hat-trick of defeats in IPL 2022.

"Well played boys. Stupendous effort by @ShreyasIyer15 @AaronFinch5 @y_umesh congrats to #SunilNarine for the 150th match & @Bazmccullum for that innings 15 yrs ago. I know we lost but if we have to go down this is the only way to do it! Keep ur chins up…." tweeted Shah Rukh Khan after the match.

KKR were completely in control in the daunting run chase till the time captain Iyer was batting in the middle but a fantastic bowling performance from Yuzvendra Chahal, which saw the leg-spinner take four wickets in an over including a hat-trick changed the complexion of the match.

Chahal dismissed Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Mavi and Pat Cummins in the 17th over to give KKR a body blow The two-time champions did make another came through a brilliant cameo from Umesh Yadav, who hit Trent Boult for two sixes and a boundary in the next over but Obed McCoy held his nerve in the last over to finish off the KKR tail. They were bowled out for 2010 in 19.4 overs.

Jos Buttler smashed his second century of this IPL — 103 off 61 balls — to help Rajasthan post 217-5, the highest total of the season.

Rajasthan moved to second in the standings on run rate, while Kolkata's third straight loss put it at sixth.

Put in to bat, Buttler lit up Rajasthan’s innings as he smacked nine fours and five sixes.

He raced to 50 off 29 balls, and his hundred came off 59 deliveries. He joined the likes of Chris Gayle (2011), Shane Watson (2018) and Hashim Amla (2017) as overseas batsmen with two hundreds in a single IPL. Overall, it was his third IPL century for Rajasthan.

Buttler put on 97 runs off 58 balls for the first wicket with Devdutt Padikkal (24), and added 67 runs off 34 balls with Sanju Samson (38). He fell to Cummins late in the innings.

In reply, Kolkata's Aaron Finch helped himself to 58 off 28 balls, including nine fours and two sixes, and resurrected their chase in a century stand with Shreyas Iyer.

Then Chahal's spin ruined it for them.

(With AP inputs)