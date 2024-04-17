'Shah Rukh sir se milwao yaar': SRK fulfils Yashasvi Jaiswal's dream after RR youngster’s fanboy moment

Sanju Samson and Co. scripted history on Tuesday night by equalling their previous record of highest run-chase (224) with the win over Kolkata Knight Riders. The Royals celebrated their thrilling win in a fashion at Eden Gardens but one of their star players was looking to fulfil his dream. Yashasvi Jaiswal met Shah Rukh Khan after RR beat KKR.(X/@rajasthanroyals)

The post-match celebrations went in full flow, and the winning side shared a heart-warming moment on their social media where their opener Yashasvi Jaiswal fulfilled his dream of meeting the Bollywood legend and KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The post encloses a famous dialogue from SRK’s movie Om Shanti Om, “Itni shiddhat se maine tumhe paane ki koshish ki hai, shayad har zarre ne mujhe tumse milane ki saazish ki hai (I have tried to attain you with such intensity, perhaps every particle has conspired to unite me with you).”

In the midst of these lines, young Jaiswal could be seen urging for a meetup with the actor. As the two embraced each other, the RR batsman lived the special moment where he beamingly shared a laugh with the actor. RR captioned the post, “Bas itna sa khawab (just this dream)” to highlight the successful accomplishment of the youngster’s dream.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan asks Jos Buttler to sit as RR star limps to greet KKR boss in grand show of mutual respect and then...

A user on X commented how Jaiswal was accomplishing an ordinary man’s dream after meeting SRK “Ek aam insan jo sapna dekhta hai vo Yashaswi Jaiswal pura kar raha hai (Jaiswal is accomplishing what a common man dreams of).” Another user mentioned how the IPL was helping small-town youngsters fulfilling their dreams, “Small town ladkon ke sapne poore kar raha IPL (IPL is full-filling the dreams of many small-town boys).”

Earlier in the day, RR bowlers were taken to the cleaners by Sunil Narine who scored 109 off just 56 balls to post a mighty total of 224 runs. While chasing the total, the Royals looked down at 121/6 before Jos Buttler’s colossal ton stunned the home crowd and stole the show for his team.

The Englishman single-handedly took on the KKR bowlers and his team achieved another remarkable feat of scoring 96 runs in the last six overs in a run chase, something which had never happened before. The match ended in a dramatic last victory by RR as they chased down the highest successful total in the history of IPL and extended their reign as the table toppers.