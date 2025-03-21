Shah Rukh Khan steps in to counter Virat Kohli's craze before KKR vs RCB match, will host IPL 2025 opening ceremony

Despite the balance in their squad, Kolkata Knight Riders do not have the star power to match the fan following of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli. He can take home advantage out of the equation by making the crowd dance to his tunes. Expecting something similar during the IPL 2025 opener between KKR and RCB at the Eden Gardens, KKR co-owner and one of Bollywood's biggest celebrities, Shah Rukh Khan, has decided to step in. Kolkata: KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan exchanges greetings with Virat Kohli(PTI)

The buzz around IPL's opening match on Sunday (March 22) is evident, with the streets near Eden Gardens packed with cricket fans, especially after the arrival of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) star player, Virat Kohli. Fans thronged the area, eagerly waiting for a glimpse of the cricketing icon and even resorting to pleading with the police to let them catch a brief look at their idol.

Even after Kohli entered the stadium, the atmosphere remained electric, with passionate chants of “Virat, Virat” filling the air. It became evident that no matter what, Kohli remains the star attraction, even in the heart of Kolkata, traditionally the home of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

However, for KKR to triumph over Kohli’s RCB in populairty, the team may need more than just cricketing prowess—they’ll need their own ‘King’ on the field. And who better than Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the owner of KKR, to step in? The buzz is that Shah Rukh Khan will indeed make an appearance on the grand stage of IPL’s 2025 opening, not just as a team owner but as the host of the grand ceremony, reported Ananda Bazar Patrika.

Disha Patani, Shreya Ghoshal to join Shah Rukh in IPL opening ceremony

In addition to Shah Rukh Khan, celebrities including singer Shreya Ghoshal, actor Disha Patani will perform at the event. And to make the night even more exciting, Shah Rukh Khan himself will be hosting the opening ceremony, a role he is well accustomed to. Bollywood's King Khan has previously hosted IPL ceremonies and is known for his spectacular presence at such events. His charm and charisma are expected to light up the stage as he engages with the audience in true film star style.

Shah Rukh Khan’s hosting will certainly be a highlight of the evening. At a previous ceremony in Dubai, for instance, he jokingly handed a photo of Anushka Sharma to Virat Kohli, which generated much excitement among the fans. It is expected that he may once again surprise the audience with an unexpected twist, although time constraints will limit the duration of the opening ceremony to around 30 to 45 minutes. The event will likely kick off around 6:15 PM, followed by the match’s toss at 7:00 PM, with the game set to start at 7:30 PM.

The night will also see major performances by Shreya Ghoshal and Disha Patani. The two stars are expected to arrive in Kolkata on Friday, and rehearsals for their performances will likely occur the same evening. The opening ceremony is also expected to feature an elaborate team of over 200 performers, including dancers and crew. Cricket board officials and representatives from state cricket associations, as well as top brass from other countries’ cricket boards, will be in attendance to witness this grand affair.

In a move to enhance the event's visual appeal, the organizers are considering incorporating LED light bands, similar to the ones used in Coldplay concerts in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, to create a mesmerizing atmosphere at Eden Gardens.

With Shah Rukh Khan leading the charge for a glitzy opening and a star-studded lineup set to perform, the IPL 2025 opening ceremony promises to be an unforgettable night. Fans are already counting down to what is bound to be a dazzling spectacle, complete with Bollywood flair and cricketing action.