'Shaheen Afridi is among top-10 batters': PCB chief Zaka Ashraf’s hilarious slip-up leaves everyone confused

PCB Managing Committee chairman Zaka Ashraf was at the wrong end of a funny slip up in a press conference at the unveiling of the Asia Cup trophy on Thursday, creating a humorous moment for cricket fans on the internet. The PCB chief made a funny slip-up about Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Ashraf was appointed the chairman of the 10-man committee earlier this month, and was present at the unveiling of the trophy and schedule, with Pakistan acting as co-hosts for the tournament this year.

Ashraf took the opportunity to comment on the quality that the Pakistani team brings to the table in the ODI format, but got mixed up in a moment he will quickly want to forget.

Speaking of the quality present in the team for Pakistan, Ashraf commented, "There is strength in both our batting and bowling. If you talk about batting, our captain [Babar Azam] is number one [ranked batter] in the world."

Babar is certainly one of the finest batters in world cricket, and will be a force and run-scoring machine in familiar conditions during both the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup.

Ashraf also commended two other batters in the top 5 of the ICC ODI rankings. "If you talk about others, then Pakistan batters are among the top-five [in the rankings]," said Ashraf, alluding towards lefty duo Fakhar Zaman and Imam ul Haq.

However, Ashraf's next comment would see him slip, as he accidentally referred to star pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi as a batter instead. "If you talk about Shaheen Shah Afridi, his name comes in the top 10 batsmen," said Ashraf.

Shaheen is a capable lower-order basher who has also batted higher up the order as a pinch-hitter in the PSL, and even scored a half-century for Lahore Qalandars against Babar's Peshawar Zalmi.

However, his batting certainly doesn't match up to his bowling, where he does happen to be in the top 10 ODI rankings. The lightning-fast left-hander is always a threat at all stages of a match with his pace and accuracy. He will be a key figure for Pakistan in the two big upcoming tournaments on Asian soil as he leads their exciting pace attack, with Pakistan seeking a second World Cup trophy to add to their cabinet.

