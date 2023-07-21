Watch: Joshua Da Silva's fanboy moment, blockbuster reply to Virat Kohli's 'You're obsessed with my milestones' comment

After a stunning start to the 2nd Test from the Indian opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who stitched a second-successive century stand in the series, West Indies bounced back to get four quick wickets. But India were back on track, eventually closing Day 1 at 288 for four with no further loss of wicket and it was down to Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja for reviving the visitors with their unbeaten 106-run stand. The former India captain will resume the second day on 87 off 161, with the aim to become the first ever player to score a century on his 500th international game. Virat Kohli's chat with West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva, caught on stump mic, goes viral

Kohli showed immense resilience against the rejuvenated West Indies attack and calmly reached his half-century mark in 97 balls. It was his second straight fifty-plus score against West Indies in the series after having scored 76 in the first match last week in Dominica in India's innings win. And en route, he also went past South Africa legend Jacques Kallis to become the fifth-highest run-getter in international cricket.

During his 161-ball stay at the crease on Day 1, Kohli had quite a few interesting chats with West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva some of which went viral on social media, getting ample mentions across Thursday and Friday. In one of them, which happened in the penultimate over of the third session, Kohli was asked to get to his 100 by Joshua. Kohli then replied to him asking: "You're obsessed with my milestones?" and the Trinidadian's answered showed that he is a huge fan of the veteran India batter. He answered saying: "I know I am, I want you to get your 100," leaving Kohli with a smile.

The opening session on Day 2 will be crucial for both the teams. West Indies are due to take the second new ball and hence will look to attack the well-set Indian pair with the new cherry on Friday morning at Port of Spain will Kohli will be hoping to get to his 29th century.

The triple-figure score will take him past New Zealand's Kane Williamson, but keep him behind Joe Root (30) and Steve Smith (31), among active players with Test centuries.

