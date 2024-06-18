'Shaheen Afridi treated as secondary bowler': Danish Kaneria hits out at Babar's Pakistan over mismanagement of pacer

With Pakistan recording its worst-ever finish in the history of the T20 World Cup, former cricketer Danish Kaneria has pinned the blame on the think tank of the Green Army. Kaneria claimed that strike bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi was forced to take the back seat after the Gary Kirsten-coached side roped in Mohammad Amir for the showpiece event co-hosted by the United States of America (USA) and the West Indies. Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi discusses with teamates after challenging the decision of the empire(AFP)

Afridi has been the face of the Pakistani side across formats under the leadership of skipper Babar Azam. After the arrival of Amir at the Pakistani camp, Kaneria feels that Afridi has been treated as a secondary bowler by the management. Kaneria questioned Pakistan's decision to give Amir the ball for the Super Over against the USA. Runners-up in the 2009 edition, Pakistan suffered a stunning defeat at the hands of co-hosts USA in its T20 World Cup opener at Dallas.

'Ever since Mohammad Amir came in…'

"Ever since Mohammad Amir came in, Shaheen has been treated as a secondary bowler. Shaheen is one such guy who has been a main bowler for you over the last 3 years. He has taken wickets and won matches for you singlehandedly. Yet in the Super Over vs USA, they do not count on Shaheen Afridi," Kaneria told SportsNow.

‘Are Pakistan so scared?’

"In batting also, you are sending Fakhar and Iftikhar. Why did they not send Babar and Rizwan in the Super over? Are they so scared?" Kaneria added. Pakistan lost its crucial clash with India which put the Green Army on the brink of an early exit. Babar and Co. recorded wins over Canada and Ireland in the group stage. With rain gods denting Pakistan's qualification bid in the USA vs Ireland clash, Babar's men were knocked out of the T20 World Cup. USA and India sealed their spots from Group A to enter the Super 8 stage of the ICC event.