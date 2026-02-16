Shaheen Afridi, Usman Tariq waited for post-match customary handshake, India went their own way. Watch

The Indian team, led by Suryakumar, was seen heading their own way, and once the two Pakistan players realised there was no intention of exchanging greetings, they returned to the dugout.

However, a new video from the match has surfaced on the internet, in which Shaheen and Tariq are repeatedly seen turning their backs to see whether the Indian camp was approaching to shake hands.

Once the game was done and India sealed a comfortable 61-run win, the players just patted each other on the back. However, they did not approach the Pakistan camp for post-match customary greetings. The two final Pakistan batters, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usman Tariq, also went their own separate way.

The status quo was maintained in the T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match between India and Pakistan. Just as in the Asia Cup 2025, the Indian players refrained from shaking hands with the Pakistan players after the game at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. Heading into the match, one question was on everyone's minds, and that was whether the players from both teams would shake hands with each other. On the eve of the game, both Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha acted coy and didn't divulge much. However, at the toss, the stance was clear, as the two didn't even make eye contact, let alone a handshake.

The stance of not shaking hands or speaking to the Pakistan camp was taken during the Asia Cup. The three matches at the continental tournament saw plenty of bad blood between the two teams, considering the games were played in the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 people lost their lives in Kashmir.

Once the handshake was snubbed for the first time, quite a few feathers were ruffled within the Pakistan camp, and the PCB even wrote to the ICC, seeking the removal of Andy Pycroft, the seasoned match referee from Zimbabwe.

The tournament concluded with the Indian team refusing to accept the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, the PCB chief and Pakistan's Interior Minister. He then seemingly ran away with the trophy, and India are yet to get the silverware, which they won fair and square after beating Pakistan in the Asia Cup final.

The match a no-contest The latest T20 World Cup fixture between the two teams proved once again why there's a big gulf between India and Pakistan when it comes to T20Is. India registered their eighth victory over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

Speaking of the contest on Sunday, India registered a comprehensive 61-run win after Suryakumar Yadav's side bundled out Pakistan for 114 in 18 overs when they were chasing the score of 175.

Earlier, Ishan Kishan played a knock of 77 of 40 balls, helping India post 175/7 in the 20 overs.