Home / Cricket / Shahid Afridi Foundation logo to feature on Pakistani kits in England tour

Shahid Afridi Foundation logo to feature on Pakistani kits in England tour

A well-placed source in the PCB said that negotiations were continuing with the one multi-national beverage company, which had shown interest in signing a new team logo sponsorship deal but had offered an amount far below the expectations.

cricket Updated: Jul 09, 2020 13:40 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Karachi
File photo of former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi.
File photo of former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi. (AFP)
         

Struggling to find a main sponsor for the national team, Pakistan cricketers will be sporting the logo of the Shahid Afridi Foundation on their jerseys during the upcoming series against England.

“We’re delighted that the @SAFoundationN logo will be featured on the Pakistan playing kits, since we are charity partners to @TheRealPCB. Thanking #WasimKhan & the PCB for their continued support & wishing our boys all the very best with the tour,” former skipper Afridi tweeted.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. A well-placed source in the PCB said that negotiations were continuing with the one multi-national beverage company, which had shown interest in signing a new team logo sponsorship deal but had offered an amount far below the expectations of the board’s marketing pundits.

He had informed that the company had offered only 35 to 40 per cent of the amount it had earlier paid to the board in their last contract.

Pakistan is set to play three Tests and as many T20 Internationals in their tour of England.

The first Test will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester from August 5 to 9, followed by remaining two matches in Southampton on August 13-17 and August 21-25 respectively.

All the T20s between Pakistan and England will be played at Old Trafford on August 28 and 30 and September 1.

Canada’s Trudeau has exposed China’s attempt at hostage diplomacy
Gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in killing of 8 UP cops, arrested
In Nepal’s political crisis, Chinese envoy holds all the cards
On India being third worst-affected by Covid-19, Harsh Vardhan points to cases per million
‘Uninformed commentary’: Govt on row over cut in CBSE course
‘Main Vikas Dubey hoon, Kanpur wala’: UP Gangster shouts after arrest
‘Kashi’s display of hope, enthusiasm amid Covid crisis is inspiring’: PM
India sees highest Covid cases in single day, dead bodies swapped at AIIMS
