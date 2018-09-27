Shahid Afridi takes to Twitter, speaks about Pakistan’s exit from Asia Cup

Former Pakistan T20I captain Shahid Afridi has expressed disappointment over the team’s ouster from the ongoing Asian Cup following their defeat against Bangladesh in the virtual semi-final of the prestigious tournament.

Taking to Twitter, Afridi congratulated the Bangladeshi side for making it to the finals and criticized Pakistan for lacking attacking mindset in the match. He further suggested the men in green to focus more on practice and make a stronger comeback.

“Congratulations Bangladesh. Disappointed by Pakistani team’s overall performance. Lacked attacking play of cricket in all fields. It’s a young side who performed well in the last tournaments and set r expectations high. More focus n practice is needed4a stronger comeback #HopeNotOut,” Afridi wrote.

Bangladesh had thrashed the Pakistani side by 37 runs in the match to set up a final clash against India for the trophy.

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza has said that his injury-struck side will have to improve considerably in all departments to challenge India in the Asia Cup final here Friday. Bangladesh stunned Pakistan by 37 runs in the last Super Four match on Wednesday night to set up a summit clash with defending champions India.

India and Bangladesh are slated to face each other in the final of the Asia Cup on September 28.

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 14:26 IST