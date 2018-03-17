Shakib Al Hasan fined 25 per cent match fee for last-over fracas vs Sri Lanka

Shakib Al Hasan, the Bangladesh skipper was fined 25 percent of his match fee for the last-over fracas against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa stadium on Friday. Along with Shakib, Nurul Hasan, the Bangladesh substitute fielder was also fined 25 percent of his match fee for his altercation with Thisara Perera. Both players earned a demerit point. (Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Nidahas Trophy, Colombo, Highlights)

The match witnessed a tense situation in the final over in which the Bangladesh skipper threatened to call his players back. A verbal altercation followed between Bangladeshi substitutes who had come out on the field and several Sri Lankan players.

Bangladesh entered the final of the Nidahas Trophy 2018 thanks to a stunning 18-ball 43 from Mahmudullah as they won the tense encounter by two wickets to set-up a clash against India.

In a statement released by the International Cricket Council, Shakib was found guilty of breaching Article 2.1.1 relating to the Code of Conduct for players and personnel while Nurul was guilty of violating Article 2.1.2 which talks about the conduct of the players that brings the game into disrepute.

The incident took place after the end of the second ball of the final over when Mustafizur Rahman was run-out. With the first two balls being bouncers, Bangladesh felt that the second ball should have been a no-ball but the umpires did not signal it. When some Bangladeshi substitute players engaged in a verbal joust with Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis, the Bangladesh skipper standing near the boundary, angrily told his players to come off the field.

Players from both teams, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka were involved in heated discussions and were seen pointing fingers at the field after Bangladesh’s win.

There were no fines or suspension for the Sri Lanka players. However, there was no word from the International Cricket Council over a photo which showed broken glass panels in Bangladesh cricket team’s pavilion. ICC match referee Chris Broad has asked authorities at the ground to study CCTV footage of the incident.