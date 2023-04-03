Home / Cricket / Shakib Al Hasan opts out of IPL 2023, KKR to seek replacement: Report

Shakib Al Hasan opts out of IPL 2023, KKR to seek replacement: Report

PTI | ByHT Sports Desk, Mumbai
Apr 03, 2023 11:48 PM IST

Shakib Al Hasan had already missed the season-opener for KKR against Punjab Kings last weekend.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan on Sunday reportedly informed his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders about his unavailability for the entire ongoing season due to international commitments and personal reasons. The KKR are now in the process of seeking a replacement for the all-rounder.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan(IPL/File Photo)
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan(IPL/File Photo)

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, Shakib has opted out of IPL 2023 owing to his international engagements with the Bangladesh cricket team as well as some personal reasons.

Shakib had already missed the season-opener for KKR against Punjab Kings last weekend along with wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das, who was picked up by the franchise in the auction last December at his base price of 50 lakh.

It was believed that Shakib would be available for selection post the T20I series against Ireland at home which ended on March 31.

However being a part of the Test side for the one-off game against Ireland (April 4-8) meant that the star Bangladeshi would have joined the KKR squad latest by April 9.

Shakib stint with KKR would have been for just three weeks between April 9 to May 1.

Bangladesh are also set for an away tour of Ireland to take part in a three-match ODI series at Chelmsford on May 9, 12 and 14.

There is, however, no update or clarity on the availability of Das' participation in the IPL.

KKR, who are already without their regular captain Shreyas Iyer this IPL, have David Wiese, Lockie Ferguson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Tim Southee as the other overseas players.

Having lost their opening clash – an away game in Mohali against Punjab Kings by seven runs via the DLS method – Kolkata Knight Riders will face an uphill challenge against a formidable Royal Challengers Bangalore in their home ground, Eden Gardens, on April 6.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
ipl shakib al hasan indian premier league + 1 more
ipl shakib al hasan indian premier league
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out