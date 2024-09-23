Shakib Al Hasan's availability for Kanpur Test vs India doubtful after finger injury: 'Don't want to make decision yet'

Bangladesh cricket team management has yet to make a final decision on Shakib Al Hasan's availability for the second Test match against India in Kanpur. Shakib sustained a finger injury during the series opener in Chennai while batting when a fiery delivery from Jasprit Bumrah hit him. The veteran all-rounder was also kept away from bowling for a long period in both innings, bowling a total of 21 overs across two innings. Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan sustained a finger injury during the first Test match against India.(PTI)

Hannan Sarkar, member of the BCB's selection panel, has asserted that the team management will take a final call on Shakib's availability after the training sessions in Kanpur.

"We are heading to Kanpur tomorrow (Tuesday) and today is a day off. We will have two sessions afterwards and we will judge after that (regarding Shakib's availability in second Test) and we don't want to make a decision yet," Hannan told reporters at Chennai on Monday.

The second Test match between India and Bangladesh will begin on September 27, and the visitors have enough time to assess Shakib's injury and decide his availability.

"These two days, the physio has kept him under observation. When we get back to the ground, we will get the physio's feedback. We have to think before picking Shakib for the next match and there is time before the next match. We will see what condition he is in," he said.

Tamim Iqbal, who was doing the commentary duties in Kanpur, revealed that Murali Karthik had a word with Shakib during the match when the Bangladesh all-rounder told him about his issues with the finger, which had surgery and some worries with his shoulder.

Shakib was 100 per cent fit before Chennai Test

Meanwhile, Hannan asserted that Shakib was 100 per cent fit before the first Test and had received complete clearance from the physio to play.

"We know the pain in his hand is being discussed. It was not there before the match and many have tried to explain it in different ways. But before the match, we got a 100 percent clearance from the physio before taking him. He was a 100 percent fit then," said Hannan.

"You can't say it's an injury. The discomfort he felt in that finger was not there before the match. He felt that when he started to bowl," he said.