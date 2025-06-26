West Indies pacer avenges Australia great's insult by running through Cummins and Co in scathing fast bowling

Shamar Joseph doesn't need a whole lot of motivation to do well against Australia but he got one anyway from Ian Healy. Before the start of the first Test against Australia, the former keeper-batter launched a no-holds-barred attack on the West Indies quick for his one-liner on Sam Konstas. Shamar Joseph of West Indies bowls during the first day of the 1st test match against Australia at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados(AFP)

"Just look out, that’s all," was all that Shamar Joseph had said about Australia opener Sam Konstas, set to play his maiden Test in the Caribbean islands. Healy, for some reason, took Joseph's comments personally and ended up landing verbal blows on the fast bowler.

Speaking to SENQ Breakfast co-host Corey Parker, Ian Healy said Shamar Joseph has better things to worry about than trading barbs at Sam Konstas.

"He’s had a terrible year since he went through us at the Gabba. He had this toe that had blown up and didn’t think he could play, he got out of his injury bed after someone said just come down and try it, and then he realised ‘oh you can play with pain. Shamar has come out today and said to Konstas’ just look out and watch what is coming’," said Healy. "OK Shamar well you’ve delivered crap all year. So he better improve, that’s what I’m saying in the dressing room. He’s got real trouble. You’re not Curtly Ambrose, champ," he added.

Shamar Joseph rips through Australia's top-order

Shamar Joseph decided to let his ball do the talking. He avenged his insult by dismissing Konstas for 3 and then producing an absolute ripper of a delivery to clip the off stump of Cameron Green. He should have gotten Australia's No.3 for a duck if it wasn't for a drop catch in the slip cordon.

Also Read | Shamar Joseph denied five-wicket haul after third umpire disallows clean catch to spark controversy

Josh Inglis, covering for an injured Steve Smith at No. 4, pulled Seales but top-edged high up for wicketkeeper Shai Hope, playing his first test in four years. It was the first of Hope's four catches.

Khawaja had been hunkering down but when Head arrived, they counter-punched. They continued after lunch, when Khawaja was dropped, again by King, on 45. The Australian opener, dropped earlier on 45, couldn’t make the most of the reprieve, edging behind off Joseph’s sharp delivery.

The West Indies quick then delivered another blow when Beau Webster was bowled through the gate, showcasing Joseph’s ability to exploit both pace and accuracy. His fiery spell saw him return figures of 4 for 25 from 12 overs, a performance that pegged Australia back after a promising counterattack led by Head.

Joseph thought he had a fifth when Travis Head, looking dangerous on 59, appeared to under-edge a delivery through to wicketkeeper Shai Hope. However, the third umpire deemed the video evidence inconclusive to confirm a clean catch, allowing Head a brief reprieve.

Nevertheless, Australia continued to lose wickets at regular intervals. Head eventually departed right after tea, but it was Joseph’s early breakthroughs that set the tone for the West Indies' fightback.

Having made headlines on his debut tour in Australia, Shamar Joseph continued to impress with his ability to rise to the occasion under pressure. With his pace, aggression, and control, he has quickly become a central figure in the West Indies’ bowling attack.