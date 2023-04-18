‘Even Shami ended getting hit for runs’: Sehwag slams Nehra's on-field antics, claims ‘it added pressure’

Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) have enjoyed a decent outing in the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), having won three matches out of the five they've played so far. However, they were blown away by Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer's brilliance in the previous encounter, losing the match by three wickets. Ashish Nehra talks to David Miller while he fields at deep in IPL 2023 match(Twitter)

Defending 178 on a track, which appeared to be assisting the seamers, Gujarat had everything in control and had reduced Rajasthan Royals to 55/4 in the 11th over. However, Samson along with Hetmyer stitched 59 runs for the fifth wicket to help Rajasthan recover from the initial blows but the job was still not complete.

Samson departed for 60 off 32 balls but Hetmyer stood tall until the end and helped his side chase down the target with four balls remaining in the match.

During the match, Gujarat bowling coach Ashish Nehra was seen extremely active on the sideline as he constantly passed tips to fielder stationed in the deep, which included David Miller and Hardik Pandya.

However, the inputs failed to save his side from a crushing defeat at home. Reacting to the same, Virender Sehwag, Nehra's former teammate, was not very impressed with the coach's tactics, claiming it could also backfire. Sehwag also justified his claim by citing the example of Mohammed Shami, who leaked 16 runs in his final over, which also included two wickets.

"We know Ashish Nehra from childhood and so I feel he was just dealing with his anxiety by talking to the fielders on the boundary. But what that might do is sometimes it might put pressure on the players. He said something to Shami too when he was on the boundary, and then even Shami ended up getting hit for runs in his last over," said Sehwag in a video on Cricbuzz.

However, fans had mixed opinion on the subject.

Moving forward Gujarat Titans will now meet Lucknow Super Giants in their next fixture, which is an afternoon match on Saturday. Rajasthan, who currently sit at the top of the table, too face the same opponents, which is scheduled to be played on Wednesday in the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

