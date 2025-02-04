Shami 'far from ready' for Champions Trophy; Agarkar on alert amid Bumrah ambiguity: 'Who knows how Arshdeep will do'

With whatever the world has seen of Mohammed Shami's return to Indian cricket, the pacer has blown hot and cold. Shami played two T20Is against England, returning wicketless in the third T20I before picking up 3/25 at the Wankhede, in an innings where the opposition batting order crumbled and fell like a pack of cards. The fact that the BCCI selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, has picked only three frontline pacers in Shami, Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah (subject to availability) becomes all the more crucial given the returning India pacer's showing. Mohammed Shami picked 3 wickets in one match and returned wicketless in other(PTI)

If Bumrah is not declared fit, the onus will be on Shami – who has yet to bowl full-tilt – to spearhead India's bowling attack in Dubai. Harshit Rana is Bumrah's back-up, but it's unlikely that Rohit Sharma and coach Gautam Gambhir would risk having him bowl all 10 overs. Hence, in an ideal world, Shami and Arshdeep are India's only two reliable pace options. Is it enough? Should India have been a little more judicious with their squad selection?

"Good question, but the answer to that question also has a little bit of a trick. It's tricky as you will also have to drop someone. You can make a change to the squad but for that, you will have to drop someone. It's an ICC event. It's not a bilateral series at home. The squad will be of 15 members only," former opener Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"If you have to make a change, it's because of injury, and you have to make a request for that and it needs to be approved. Nothing like that has happened. Four fast bowlers should have 100 percent been there because whatever we have seen of Mohammed Shami, he did take three wickets in the last match for sure and bowled decently, but he is far from ready."

Agarkar on alert

Yes, between now and the start of the Champions Trophy, India play three ODIs against England on February 6, 9 and 12, and during these 300 overs, plenty of questions will be answered. However, Chopra has two concerns, one of which is Bumrah. As per reports, the injured India pacer checked into the NCA where a final verdict about his back is expected over the next week.

Secondly, is Arshdeep as good in ODIs as he is in T20Is? India's leading T20I wicket-taker has played just eight ODIs, picking up 12 wickets. Only time will tell how effective he will be bowling on UAE pitches. One name that has missed out is that of Mohammed Siraj, and this predicament could well put Agarkar on alert.

"He might get ready as time is still left. Two weeks are there and three ODIs are also there. So hopefully, by the end of it, he will be absolutely fine, but he is not ready yet. Arshdeep Singh is perfect for the new and old ball, but who knows how he will do in the middle overs in ODIs. We have not seen that," Chopra observed.

"I am not hearing great news about Bumrah's fitness. However, I won't believe in hearsay, and won't share what I heard with you as well. However, I totally agree with you that one fast bowler should have been added to the team earlier itself. I feel a fast bowler will get added. In whose place he will be, we shall find out. I feel Siraj will go to the Champions Trophy."