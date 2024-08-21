Shan Masood argues aggressively with umpire after dismissal vs Bangladesh as Michael Gough savaged for 'pathetic call'

Pakistan incurred a horror start to their opening Test match against Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday as the hosts were reduced to three down on the opening 50 deliveries after being put to bat first. Hasan Mahmud picked up the first wicket, dismissing opener Abdullah Shafique for just two runs off 14 balls, before Shoriful Islam struck twice in a space of three deliveries to dismiss captain Shan Masood and former captain Babar Azam for a duck. Pakistan captain Shan Masood was dismissed for six runs

Masood was particularly unhappy with his dismissal, which happened in the seventh over of the innings, as he was seen arguing with the on-field umpire. Islam dished out a ball that was short of a length and nipped back in from the outside off. Masood got forward to defend the delivery as the ball went through the gates, straight to the wicketkeeper Litton Das. Bangladesh broke into an appeal, but the on-field umpire sided with the hosts, leaving the visitors to opt for a review.

The UltraEdge showed a spike, but when the ball hit the pads after going past the bat. But it seemed third umpire Michael Gough was in a bit of a hurry in declaring the decision as he deemed Masood out, leaving the Pakistan captain furious. He charged towards the on-field umpires and argued aggressively before leaving the field. He was later seen in the dressing room looking at the replay of his dismissal and showing to his team when technology had erred.

Horror start for Pakistan

In his very next over, Islam, in the second ball, got rid of Babar for a two-ball duck. It was another short of a length delivery down the leg side as Babar looked to glance, but the ball took a thick edge, and the rest was done by wicketkeeper Litton, who pulled off a stunning one-handed diving catch.

Pakistan currently stand sixth in the WTC table, with two wins in five matches so far, giving them a points percentage of 36.66%. It was only earlier on Tuesday that Masood made his intent clear during the pre-series presser that he wanted to guide Pakistan to their maiden WTC final.

"We have to look at our position in the World Test Championship. Yes, it was sixth and seventh before. Yes, we would like to obviously play the final this time. So if you want to play in the finals, we have to win our home Test matches. If we have to win that, we have to take 20 wickets consistently. And obviously, our batters should score enough and give the bowlers time to take those 20 wickets," he said