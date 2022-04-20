WATCH: Jockey impersonates Shane Warne's iconic bowling action in touching tribute after winning on spin legend's horse

Jockey Noel Callow paid tribute to late Australia spin great Shane Warne after winning on a horse that was part owned by the former leg-spinner. Callow won the 1200m race in Gold Coast on the horse named Sacred Oath and went on to mimic Warne's bowling action.

Jarred Magnabosco, spokesperson for Sacred Oath's ownership group, highlighted the tribute on social media. "How about Noel Callow giving the leg spin for @ShaneWarne past the post! Incredible to get the maiden out of the way for all connections!" Magnabosco said in a tweet.

Warne passed away due to a heart attack in March at the age of 52. The former Aussie leg-spinner was on a vacation in Thailand at the time of his death. Widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners to play the game, Warne ended a stellar international career with 708 Test wickets to his name – the highest in the longest format of the game at the time of his retirement in 2006.

Warne remained a relevant figure in sport and in the public eye after retirement. Apart from captaining Rajasthan Royals to the title in the inaugural Indian Premier League, Warne also went on to forge a successful career in the commentary box.

Warne's death was followed by a flood of tributes from within and beyond cricket. The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, which was Warne's home ground in domestic cricket, hosted a state memorial service on March 30 in which a number of former cricketers that Warne played with and against spoke about the former spinner alongwith his own family.

