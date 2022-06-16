'I had injury. Warne straightaway requested 'If he can bowl 2-3 overs, play him'': Former RR player recalls IPL debut

Rajasthan Royals ended up as runners-up after losing to tournament newbies Gujarat Titans in the final of the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL). The Sanju Samson-led side showed imperious form in the expanded 10-team competition but foundered at the final hurdle at the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad. A win for the Royals would have been a fitting tribute to Shane Warne, the Australian great who captained the side to its first and only IPL trophy in the inaugural edition back in 2008.

Warne, a larger-than-life character, passed away in March this year aged 52, sending shock waves through the cricketing world. The spin icon died at a luxury resort in Thailand and drew grief from millions of fans and eminent names.

During his glittering international career, Warne influenced many players including Mahipal Lomror, who joined the Royals in 2018. Currently part of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lomror has revealed how the Australian backed him for his debut even when he was not 100 per cent fit. The Indian also recalled how a two-minute chat with Warne would boost anyone's confidence.

"He played a major role in my IPL debut. He was our mentor with us at that time. I had an injury on my finger at that time too and when I got fit, he straightaway requested the management saying, 'If he can bowl 2-3 overs, play him the match'. He had that trust in me and gave me that opportunity when I was just 16-17 years old. He had an extraordinary personality," Lomror told Sportskeeda.

When he was around, you could never feel low on confidence. He had a different way of talking. Whenever you were in a bit of self-doubt or lacked confidence, if you talked to him for two minutes he would make you feel like there's no better player than you. I liked that thing about him so much," he further added.

Lomror, who was snapped by Bangalore for ₹95 lakh in the February auction, scored 57 runs in seven games in the 2022 IPL edition. He was bought by the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) ahead of the ninth IPL season before moving to Rajasthan Royals.

Lomror further recalled how Warne made a huge impact on players with his inputs that pertained to life beyond the sport.

"I learned a lot from him. There were some small tactical inputs that he gave. Personality-wise, as they say, Raja aadmi tha (He was a true King). The things he used to tell you, if you hear it from someone else then there's a high chance you won't understand them. The way he used to explain things, back players, and push them towards success (was unparalleled)."

In a touching tribute to the leg-spinner, Rajasthan Royals players also donned shirts with 'SW23' on their collars and decorated the DY Patil Stadium with murals of Warne.

"One thing he used to say always was 'cricket is only a part of life, not life itself'. [He used to say,] "You are a professional cricketer, see it professionally. Don't take the ups and downs to heart but see it professionally and try and work on the shortcomings. If you keep trying, things will happen. You shouldn't be scared of failure or being short of runs or wickets," Lomror explained.

"His words had a different impact on the players. Whenever he was around, you used to feel you are in very secure hands and that 'This man would never let me fail'. Those are the things and then, as I said, he was the one who pushed for my debut, told the management "He's ready". He's had a massive impact on my life."

