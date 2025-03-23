Shardul Thakur joins LSG ahead of DC clash in IPL 2025, named replacement for injured Mohsin Khan

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), on Sunday, signed Shardul Thakur ahead of their IPL 2025 campaign opener against Delhi Capitals on Monday, March 24, in Visakhapatnam. The India all-rounder was picked as a replacement for left-arm fast bowler Mohsin Khan, who has been ruled out of the 18th season of the tournament due to injury. LSG rope in Shardul Thakur for IPL 2025(AFP)

Mohsin had sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in his right knee at the end of December during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He did join the pre-season camp, but was eventually ruled out of IPL 2025 on Sunday.

"The experienced all-rounder has been signed from the Registered Available Player Pool (RAPP) at his reserve price of INR 2 crore. A proven performer across all three formats for India, he brings valuable IPL experience, having played 95 matches for five franchises," read the IPL release.

Thakur donned the CSK jersey last season but was released by the franchise ahead of the mega auction last November following a poor season in which he snared wickets in nine games and scored only 21 runs. In Jeddah, The Mumbai star attracted no bids, even from his previous teams. He was recalled on Day 2 of the event but went unsold again.

Shardul Thakur puts County contract on hold

Following an impressive show in the Ranji Trophy this season, where he scored 505 runs and snapped 35 wickets in nine matches, en route to Mumbai's title win, which sparked conversations on the possibility of Thakur making the cut for the England Test tour, the 33-year-old signed with Essex to play county cricket.

However, a recent report in ESPNCricinfo stated that "Thakur had already alerted Essex that he would take up the offer if any IPL franchise needed a replacement player".