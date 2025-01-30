Shardul Thakur's terrific run continues, picks second-over hat-trick in Mumbai's must-win Ranji clash vs Meghalaya

Mumbai seamer Shardul Thakur produced a sensational spell on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy clash against Meghalaya, claiming a stunning hat-trick to put his team in command at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai, on Thursday. Mumbai: Mumbai's Shardul Thakur bowls a delivery(PTI)

The 33-year-old, known for his knack for delivering in crunch moments, dismantled Meghalaya’s batting order early in the innings, further strengthening Mumbai’s push for a crucial victory in their bid to qualify for the knockout stage.

Opening the bowling after Mumbai opted to field first, Thakur struck in his very first over, removing opener Nishanta Chakraborty for a four-ball duck. However, the real damage came in the third over of the innings when he recorded his maiden first-class hat-trick.

He dismissed B Anirudh, Sumit Kumar, and Jaskirat on consecutive deliveries, all without scoring, reducing Meghalaya to a precarious position. His lethal spell ensured Mumbai took early control of the match, with the defending champions desperate to secure maximum points from this fixture.

Thakur’s feat made him only the fifth bowler from Mumbai to register a hat-trick in Ranji Trophy history. The last Mumbai player to achieve the milestone was Royston Dias during the 2023-24 season.

Meghalaya were eventually bowled out for just 86 in the first innings.

Thakur’s heroics further solidified his remarkable all-round form this season, where he has already amassed 297 runs, including a century and two fifties, along with 20 wickets. His recent exploits included a blazing hundred in Mumbai’s previous match, a surprising loss to Jammu and Kashmir at the same venue last week. That defeat left their qualification hopes hanging by a thread.

Mumbai's qualification scenario

Currently placed third in Group A, Mumbai must win this match by an innings or 10 wickets to secure a vital bonus point, which would bring them level with J&K (29 points).

Baroda, placed second, stands at 27 points, making the qualification race even tighter. Mumbai will then have to rely on J&K and Baroda not gaining more than a single point from their final-round encounter in Vadodara.

Speaking on the eve of the match, Thakur had expressed his thoughts on Mumbai’s approach in the crucial fixture.

“Longer format is an emotional roller coaster ride, one session can take the game away. The player who has observed must have learned from it. Be humble and be respectful, I don’t take anything or anyone lightly. The message from the coach and captain is simple. We need to stick together and play together as a team,” Thakur said.