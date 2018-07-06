Shardul Thakur replaces injured Jasprit Bumrah in India’s ODI squad vs England

The Indian cricket team suffered a big blow on Friday with Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against England.

The fast bowler underwent a surgery on his left thumb on Wednesday after suffering an injury during the first T20 International against Ireland at The Village in Dublin late last month, according to a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) statement.

Right-arm pacer Shardul Thakur has been named as replacement for Bumrah, who will now be returning home to undergo rehabilitation and recovery.

Bumrah was earlier ruled out of the ongoing three-match T20 International series, in which India currently have a 1-0 lead, after winning the first game by eight wickets against England.

The BCCI statement said, “The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Shardul Thakur as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement in India’s ODI squad. The fast bowler suffered an injury to his left thumb during India’s first T20I against Ireland in Dublin. He was ruled out of the ongoing T20I series against England.”

“Bumrah underwent a surgery on Wednesday, July 4, 2018 in Leeds before returning to India. The surgery was successful and he will commence rehabilitation under the supervision of the BCCI medical team,” the release added.

Shardul, who has played seven T20 Internationals claiming eight wickets, was in his prime form claiming 16 wickets from 13 matches for winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 .

Shardul has so far played three ODIs in which he has claimed five wickets. His last appearance for India was on the tour of South Africa, wherein the Virat Kohli-led team crushed the hosts 5-1.

India are set to play three ODIs following the conclusion of the T20 International series against England. The series between the top two limited-overs sides is being dubbed as a prelude to next year’s World Cup to be played in England.