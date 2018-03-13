Shardul Thakur says regular wickets in death overs changed game for India

Shardul Thakur, whose career-best haul of 4/27 helped India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in the Nidahas Trophy 2018 tri-series encounter at the R Premadasa stadium on Monday, has said regular wickets in the death overs ensured the hosts were restricted to a below-par score on a good batting track. (IND v SL match report) (Highlights)

Speaking in the post-match press conference, Thakur said, “The way Sri Lanka was going, they looked good for 165-170. However, we got Upul Tharanga out. He was looking to go hard at our bowlers. Then Thisara Perera came and hit a couple of boundaries. I got him out and then those crucial two-three wickets restricted them. I would say they were 20-25 runs short.”

At 108/3 in 12 overs, Sri Lanka looked good for a big score. But, the dismissal of the dangerous Perera for 15 and with Yuzvendra Chahal getting rid of Kusal Mendis for 55, Sri Lanka managed just 45 runs in the next seven overs.

Executed our plans better

Thakur’s haul of 4/27 was sweet revenge against Sri Lanka. In the first game against the hosts, he was hit for 27 runs in his first over and although he pulled things back later in the game, the early assault had ensured Sri Lanka snapped their seven-game losing streak in Twenty20s against India.

The 26-year-old called the first game an eye-opener. “In Twenty20 cricket, you have to be ready for surprises. The first game was an eye-opener for us. I got hit for 27 runs and there were some other bowlers that went for 15 runs in one over. I felt in the game against Bangladesh and in this game, we executed our plans better,” Thakur said.

The Mumbai pacer also praised Washington Sundar, who once again bowled economically in the powerplay overs and struck at crucial times. “He has got good variations and he tries to spin the ball. It is amazing to see his variations and that is the key,” Thakur said.

India will take on Bangladesh on March 14 and a win for Rohit’s side will seal their spot in the final.