Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sharmila Tagore distressed at ECB 'retiring' Pataudi Trophy ahead of India's tour of England: 'If BCCI wants to...'

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 02, 2025 04:26 PM IST

ECB wrote a letter to Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, son of former India captain, the late Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, about retiring the trophy

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is reportedly set to retire the Pataudi Trophy, which is handed to the winner of the bilateral Test series between India and England played in England and is likely to come into effect ahead of the impending series in June-July when the Rohit Sharma-led side will tour England for five Tests. The move left Bollywood actor Sharmila Tagore distressed.

ECB set to retire Pataudi Trophy
ECB set to retire Pataudi Trophy

ECB wrote a letter to Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, son of former India captain, the late Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, about retiring the trophy. "I haven't heard from them, but the ECB has sent a letter to Saif that they are retiring the trophy," Sharmila told Hindustsn Times. "If the BCCI wants to or does not want to remember Tiger's legacy, it is for them to decide."

The decision has yet to be made public, but BCCI was unavailable to comment.

The Pataudi Trophy was first awarded in 2007 to commemorate 75 years of bilateral cricket relations between India and England. Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, Tiger's father, played Tests for both England and India between 1932 and 1946. Tiger played 46 Tests for India between 1961 and 1975.

This is not the first time Sharmila has been left upset at ECB.

"The English team was taken away for photo opportunities and to celebrate and Tiger was left standing by the trophy. Andrew Strauss, the English captain at the time, noticed Tiger standing unsure of what to do and went over to him.

"Tiger handed him the trophy but this exchange was neither photographed nor televised. This was in August. We had gone to London especially at the invitation of the ECB for the presentation of the Pataudi Trophy and so we were naturally a little confused that things had not gone as planned as late as the official lunch time of the same day as the match.

"On our return to India Tiger fell ill and was admitted to the hospital. He passed away in September. Our family had other priorities at the time, and consequently, we could not give the matter our attention," she said in 2018 to Sportstar.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with LSG vs PBKS Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with LSG vs PBKS Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Sharmila Tagore distressed at ECB 'retiring' Pataudi Trophy ahead of India's tour of England: 'If BCCI wants to...'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On