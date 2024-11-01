Shastri slams Siraj with heavy dose of sarcasm as India's nightwatchman takes horrible review: 'How did I get it wrong?'

The decision to send Mohammed Siraj as a nightwatchman boggled the minds of Ravi Shastri and Simon Doull, who were on commentary at that time, during Day 1 of the ongoing third Test between India and New Zealand. Not only did Siraj, get out on the very first ball that he faced, he also burnt a review as he decided to refer the on-field 'out' verdict. As soon as the replays showed that the on-field call was right, former Team India head coach Shastri did not mince his words, and criticised Siraj for wasting a DRS. Mohammed Siraj walks back to the pavilion ((X Images) )

Shastri also opined that it should have been Ravichandran Ashwin who should have come out as a nightwatchman instead of Siraj. Former New Zealand pacer Doull was also in complete agreement with Shastri.

"If they had to send someone, then someone like Ashwin should have been out there. Not only Ashwin is totally capable, can't call him a nightwatchman," said Shastri on air.

"That was reviewed and that was the result. How did I get that wrong, is what Mohammed Siraj is thinking. It can be a lonely place, the dressing room," he added, when the cameras panned to Siraj in the dressing room.

Doull, who was on air, echoed Shastri's thoughts and said, "Not necessarily has to be a lower order batter or a bowler that bats a little bit. He is there to protect the batter but also to survive in these type of conditions. Ashwin, I totally agree. Quite astounding."

Siraj comes as nightwatchman to protect Virat Kohli

In the 18th over, Ajaz Patel first sent Yashasvi Jaiswal back to the hut. Surprisingly, Virat Kohli did not come out to bat at No.4, and it was Siraj, who ventured out as a nightwatchman.

On the third ball of the 18th over, Siraj was adjudged leg before wicket. The ball which was tossed up, hit him on the pads as he failed to read the line perfectly. Michael Gough did not hesitate before raising his finger. Siraj, after deliberating with Shubman Gill, opted for a review, but to no avail, as the replays showed the on-field was bang on. He walked back without opening his account. Even Kohli failed to get going, as he was run-out before stumps on Day 1.

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss for a second Test in a row and opted to bat first. The Kiwis were bowled out for 235 after Ravindra Jadeja took five wickets.

At stumps on Day 1, India reached the score of 86/4, still trailing by 149 runs. At one stage, the hosts were sitting comfortable at 78/1, but some poor decision-making in the last 15 minutes before stumps led to them losing three wickets in two overs for six runs.

India have already lost the Test series, after facing defeats in the opening two matches. The side needs to win four out of their remaining six matches in order to make the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) for the third time in a row.