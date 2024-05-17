Bengaluru [India], : India stalwart batter Virat Kohli shared an anecdote from his personal life and also gave an update on the health of his newborn son Akaay. "She's enjoying swinging the bat": Virat Kohli on daughter Vamika's interest in cricket

During a candid conversation with Mr Nags, played by Danish Sait, Kohli spoke about his daughter Vamika's growing interest in cricket.

"My daughter has picked up the cricket bat and she's enjoying swinging the bat. I'm not sure, their choice is final," Kohli said.

In February, Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby boy. Kohli and Anushka revealed that the baby boy was born on February 15.

"Baby is good, healthy. Everything is fine, thank you!" Kohli said when asked about his son Akaay.

Kohli is currently a part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the ongoing Indian Premier League. He has been a crucial figure in the franchise's hunt for a spot in the playoffs.

In the ongoing IPL season, Kohli currently leads the race for the orange cap with 661 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 155.16 and a whopping average of 66.10. His impressive tally is fueled by five fifties and a sole century.

RCB are currently sixth in the IPL table with 12 points from 13 matches. They will play a crucial match against fourth-ranked Chennai Super Kings, who have accumulated 14 points from 13 matches on Saturday.

To stay in contention for the playoffs, RCB with a net run rate of 0.387 must secure a victory that will help them surpass CSK's NRR of 0.528.

RCB will back themselves to walk out victorious at their home stadium on Saturday night. After enduring a nightmare month of April, they are on an unbeaten streak after winning five games on the trot.

After the conclusion of the cash-rich league, Kohli will feature for India in the T20 World Cup. The marquee event will kick off in June in the USA and the West Indies.

India are placed in Group A of the ICC tournament alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and co-hosts USA.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma , Hardik Pandya , Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant , Sanju Samson , Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

