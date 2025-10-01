Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 01, 2025
Shikhar Dhawan reveals soul’s struggle behind Pakistan Legends' boycott: ‘War was very raw and… I didn’t feel right’

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Oct 01, 2025 08:38 pm IST

Shikhar Dhawan explained that the violence against Indian tourists left him emotionally unsettled.

Veteran India batter Shikhar Dhawan has opened up on why he decided to boycott playing against the Pakistan Legends team in the World Championship of Legends a couple of months back. The India Legends team made a firm statement in the T20 league, held shortly after the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 Indian lives. India had subsequently launched military action under 'Operation Sindoor' to dismantle terror infrastructure across the border. In the tournament, the Indian Champions team chose to forfeit both of their matches against Pakistan, including a high-stakes semi-final clash, sending shockwaves through the league. Pakistan got a walkover, and they played the final against South Africa Legends, where AB de Villiers stamped their authority over them.

Shikhar Dhawan reveals his reason behind boycotting the Pakistan Legends clash.
Shikhar Dhawan reveals his reason behind boycotting the Pakistan Legends clash.

Dhawan explained that the events, including Operation Sindoor and the violence against Indian tourists, left him emotionally unsettled, and he felt it was not the right moment to face Pakistan on the field.

“I had already told the organisers two months before the event that I wouldn’t play against Pakistan. Because for me, I feel that whatever happened—the terror attacks, Operation Sindoor and the war—was still very raw and my soul wasn’t ready to play. So I didn’t play. And that time, I already told them that I didn’t want to play. And even when I went there, I didn’t feel right to play against Pakistan at that moment. And that time, there was a little bit of internal sadness because of how things happened, the way our Indians, our Hindu brothers, were attacked—that was very wrong. So, that hurt remained. That’s why I respected that hurt and I went with that,” Dhawan said on an appearance on the Figuring Out With Raj Shamani podcast.

Dhawan expressed deep sorrow over the Pahalgam terror attack, highlighting the tragic loss of innocent lives.

“It’s very unfortunate that these things happen in this era. See, someone’s family, their whole family was destroyed. Poor people, they had just gone for a trip. The family was destroyed. It’s a very sad thing," he added.

“If government says we should play Pakistan…”

The veteran opener further shared his take on India playing Pakistan at the Asia Cup.

“If the government says we should play Pakistan in the Asia Cup, then we should play," he added.

Suryakumar Yadav and Co. played Pakistan thrice in the recently concluded continental tournament, where India stamped authority on all the occasions, including the big-ticket final, to win the title.

Catch all the latest Cricket news and follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated.
