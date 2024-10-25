Shikhar Dhawan sparks health concerns, leaves internet worried with viral 'help' post: 'What happened to Gabbar?'

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan, who announced his retirement from international and domestic cricket through a social media post earlier this summer, sparked health concerns and left fans on social media worried after he sought help in a viral post on Thursday. Shikhar Dhawan retired from international cricket earlier this year(Getty)

The post was made on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday evening, with Dhawan writing: “Can’t fall asleep. Help.” The post made at 10:30 pm in the night sparked concerns among fans amid no more context on Dhawan's words, neither was there any follow post to explain his words. While most asked the veteran Indian batter what was bothering him, others were quick to offer a solution.

Dhawan retired on August 24

Dhawan, who last played a competitive match in IPL 2024, where he led Punjab Kings, announced his retirement on August 24.

"It's important to turn the page to move forward in life and that's why I am announcing my retirement from international and domestic cricket," Dhawan said in a video message. "I am leaving with peace in my heart that I played for so long for India. I tell myself not to feel sad that you will not play for India anymore, but to feel happy that you played for your country."

The left-hander, who made his international debut in 2010, bid adieu to the sport as one of the eight ODI batters to have scored over 5000 runs at 40-plus average and 90-plus strike rate. Overall, he scored 6793 runs in 167 appearances in the format with 17 centuries. In Tests, he scored 2315 runs in 34 matches at 40.61.

Following his retirement, Dhawan appeared in Legends League Cricket, where he led Gujarat Greats, and scored 143 runs in six matches, including a fifty. The team, however, finished bottom of the points table after managing just a solitary win in seven games.