Shoaib Akhtar calls himself a fraud on live TV, goes after Pakistan coach Mike Hesson in ruthless rant

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar went on a lengthy rant after the side's loss against India in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s match at the Dubai International Stadium. The Rawalpindi Express, as he's fondly called, fumed at coach Mike Hesson's selection calls, saying he doesn't understand the rationale and thought process behind them. The 50-year-old tore into the current coach, asking him just how he thought about having Hussain Talat in the playing XI instead of Hassan Nawaz. Shoaib Akhtar went on a rant on live TV as he went after Pakistan coach Mike Hesson

In the match against India, Talat batted at No.4, scoring 10 runs off 11 balls without a single boundary. His knock considerably slowed down the tempo of Pakistan's innings, and it was one of the main reasons the side posted 200 runs on the board and was restricted to just 171/5.

Talat came into bat in the 11th over, and he ended up playing four dot balls as he looked clueless against Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav.

“The coach should be asked the questions – where are his brains? It is just senseless coaching and senseless selection of the team. It is beyond me, it feels like I am the one who is a fraud, who doesn’t understand a thing after playing 15 years of cricket,” Akhtar said on the ‘Game On Hai’ programme.

“In the last five-six games, we have been saying just play the right team. In an important fixture, you thought about playing Hussain Talat? How did you even think about it? What is his utility? Tell me,” he added.

'I will never be chosen as PCB chief'

During the same discussion, Shoaib Malik put Akhtar on the spot by asking him what changes he would make if he were to become the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Before answering the question properly, the former pacer said that he will never be asked by the PCB to take up the all-important job.

"First of all, PCB will never ask me to do this job. The reason is that I’m going to do the right thing, whatever is necessary. I’m not saying give me the power. I believe in teamwork. I believe in logic. I believe in working together," said Akhtar.

"It’s not about ‘give me the power and I’ll fix it.’ No, no, no, it’s not like that. I would rather have a 20-member selection committee. I will take their advice: ‘What do you guys say? Tell me," he added.

Akhtar further stated that if he becomes the PCB chief, he will give all the players freedom to express themselves, no matter the situation.

"To fix Pakistan cricket, if I am given three years and handed the command, the children must be given confidence. I will tell them ‘Saim Ayub, son, go play. Abhishek Sharma has a license; you also play. No problem, you won’t get dropped if you get out. Saim beta, the whole year is for you.’ I’ll see how performance doesn’t come. He (Saim Ayub) is scared, poor boy,” Akhtar said.

"In a PSL game, it’s fine, runs happen. But you have to hit in a pressure game. Abhishek has a license, so he’s hitting it," he added.