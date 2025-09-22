Search Search
Monday, Sept 22, 2025
Shoaib Akhtar goes ballistic, calls Pakistan captain weakest link: ‘Salman Agha ko nahi pata, kya kaptaani kar raha hai’

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Sept 22, 2025 01:04 pm IST

Shoiab Akhtar heavily criticised Pakistan’s team management, lashing out at them for repeatedly making poor decisions that have cost the side crucial matches.

Legendary pacer Shoaib Akhtar slammed Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha left, right, and centre after another crushing defeat against India in the Asia Cup 2025. Pakistan suffered back-to-back defeats against India in the continental tournament, which has put them under the scanner. From squad choices to bowling rotations, almost every decision has gone wrong for them when facing India. Frontline bowlers such as Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, and Mohammad Nawaz have struggled to leave a mark, while the batting unit—featuring captain Salman, Mohammad Harris, and Saim Ayub—has also failed to deliver in the high-octane clashes.

Shoaib Akhtar slammed Salman Agha for his captaincy.(X and AFP)
Akhtar, known for his bold views, heavily criticised Pakistan’s team management, lashing out at them for repeatedly making poor decisions that have cost the side crucial matches.

“I really don’t understand what the management is thinking. Wrong decisions are being made repeatedly. The middle order isn’t planned properly, and the powerplay isn’t being utilised effectively," Akhtar told Tapmad.

Also Read - Abhishek Sharma insults Pakistan pacers after teaching Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi a lesson: ‘Jinko Sehwag ne maara hai…’

The legendary pacer criticised the poor use of bowlers, highlighting how wayward lines, lengths, and even questionable choices like mistimed bouncers set the tone for another disappointing outing.

“Bowlers are also not being used wisely. There was no coordination, the lines and lengths were poor—starting with a bad bouncer, and then things just kept getting worse," he added.

Also Read - Gautam Gambhir’s fiery one-word take celebrates India’s win; Shubman Gill smashes Pakistan bowlers off the field too

“Salman Agha is the weakest link”

The Rawalpindi Express didn't hold back and called skipper Salman the weakest link in the line-up and also slammed him for his captaincy.

“Salman ko khud nahi pata wo kya kaptaani kar raha hai (Salman himself doesn’t know what he’s been doing). He is the weakest link. Does he even deserve the spot he is playing at? What does he do?" he added.

The Pakistan captain has managed just 40 runs across four matches in the ongoing Asia Cup, a return that has invited sharp criticism.

Akhtar launched a blunt assessment of skipper Salman, questioning both his output with the bat and his decision-making, while drawing comparisons with proven performers like Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya.

"He could be good boy but what does he produce? Does he perform like Tilak Varma or Hardik Pandya? On top of that, he takes wrong decisions that further put the team in trouble," Akhtar said.

