Shoaib Akhtar lifts lid on PCB's reset after England humiliation: ‘We didn’t have the fight in us'
Shoaib Akhtar reveals PCB's grim view of Pakistan cricket after the England rout, backing a younger rebuild while urging the three pacers to be protected.
Pakistan cricket’s turbulent tour of England has rapidly turned into a full-scale reset, with two crushing Test defeats prompting the Pakistan Cricket Board to make sweeping changes to both the squad and the coaching setup. England thrashed Pakistan by an innings and 103 runs at Headingley before following it with a 194-run victory at Lord’s, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The defeats have been followed by dramatic changes, with Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Gul leaving the coaching setup and Mike Hesson taking charge of the team, assisted by former Australia seamer Ashley Noffke.
The PCB also removed seven players from the squad for the final Test, including Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq and Salman Ali Agha, as Pakistan look towards a younger group amid one of their most difficult periods in recent Test history.
Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has now weighed in on the overhaul, suggesting that the board itself has lost faith in much of the existing group. Speaking on the OutSide EDGE show, Akhtar claimed the PCB’s focus had already shifted towards building a new Pakistan side for the future.
“The PCB itself was very disappointed by these people, and they don’t expect anything from this Pakistan squad. The plan is to remove this squad and replace them with younger and newer blood. Players who just want to play for Pakistan. They are looking at the future now, and they are working at it in the right way,” Akhtar said.
Akhtar wants Pakistan pace trio protected
While Akhtar backed the need for change, the former pacer identified Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf as three players whose careers Pakistan must protect during the transition. “In this transition, I just want Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf’s careers to be saved. These guys have a lot of cricket left in them,” he said.
Akhtar also revealed a conversation with a PCB official that offered an even starker indication of how the board views the current situation. According to the former pacer, when he asked what the PCB expected from the Pakistan side touring England, the response was emphatic. “Nothing. We have expectations from the next generation of players that we are preparing for the big stage,” Akhtar quoted the official as saying. Akhtar further claimed that the same official described Pakistan cricket as being “on a ventilator” and estimated that it could take around two years to revive the national setup.
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The 51-year-old also spoke about developments away from the senior team, saying he had visited the National Cricket Academy in Lahore during the second Test and noticed significant infrastructure work taking place. “After 26 years, there is work being done at the academy now,” Akhtar said.
Asked whether the turmoil surrounding the national team had come as a shock, Akhtar was dismissive. “What is the shock there? Didn’t you expect that?” he said. And when Pakistan’s apparent inability to compete with England was raised, Akhtar offered an even more damning assessment of the two defeats. “We didn’t have the fight in us,” he said.
Pakistan will now head into the third Test at Edgbaston attempting to avoid a 3-0 whitewash, but the changes made before the series has even concluded indicate that the PCB’s concerns stretch far beyond the result of one tour.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORProbuddha Bhattacharjee
Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis.Read More