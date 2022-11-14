'This what you...': Shoaib Akhtar hits back with 'sensible tweet' jibe after Shami's 'karma' dig at Pakistan legend

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami teased legendary fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar with a noteworthy tweet following Pakistan's heart-breaking defeat at the hands of India-conquers England in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. Akhtar, who is known for speaking his mind on the microblogging site, was called out by pacer Shami after Jos Buttler-led England upstaged Pakistan in the low-scoring encounter at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Taking to Twitter following Pakistan's 5-wicket defeat to England in the summit clash of the T20 World Cup, Indian speed merchant Shami took a sly dig at Akhtar, who didn't mince his words when India were dumped out of the showpiece event. "Sorry brother. It’s call karma," Shami reacted after Akhtar shared a tweet with a heartbroken emoji.

ALSO READ: Mohammed Shami drops epic 'karma' post for Shoaib Akhtar after ENG beat PAK to win T20 World Cup

Taking cognisance of Shami's viral tweet, Akhtar has hit back at the Indian pacer. “And this what you call sensible tweet..,” Akhtar responded to Shami's 'karma' post on the microblogging site. Akhtar's stunning response has sparked a massive debate on Twitter. In one of his previous tweets, the former Pakistani pacer congratulated Babar and Co. for capping off a remarkable campaign at the T20 World Cup.

And this what you call sensible tweet .. pic.twitter.com/OpVypB34O3 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 13, 2022

Akhtar also backed Pakistan to win the next edition of the ICC World Cup in India. "Well done Pakistan bowling. You have done well throughout the World Cup and got Pakistan to the final. There was luck involved but you have played well Pakistan," Akhtar said in his video message.

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan secured their respective semi-final berths after finishing at the top of Group 2 of the T20 World Cup. While Pakistan hammered Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in the semi-finals, Buttler-led England outclassed Rohit Sharma's Team India to enter the summit clash of the T20 World Cup with the Green Army. Sam Curran's bowling heroics followed by Ben Stokes' crucial half-century powered England to a 5-wicket win over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup final at the MCG on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON