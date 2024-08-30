Shoaib Malik reveals he rejected Pakistan top job before T20 World Cup: 'Doesn't make sense to me'

Shoaib Malik has revealed that he had rejected an offer from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to become a selector for the senior men's team just before the 2024 T20 World Cup. Pakistan were knocked out in the group stage of the tournament after suffering a shock defeat to USA and then losing to arch-rivals India. Shoaib Malik's last appearance for Pakistan was in November 2021.(AP)

While 42-year-old Malik hasn't retired from international cricket, he hasn't played for Pakistan since November 2021. Malik said he couldn't take up the role as he was still playing domestic T20 cricket. “I got an offer before the 2024 T20 World Cup. There was no chief selector then and the entire committee had the same power,” Malik told reporters.

"Yes, I got the offer. However, I am still playing some cricket. How can I select the cricketers with whom I am playing currently? It does not make sense to me that you are playing as well and are part of the selection committee too."

Not interested in playing for Pakistan

Malik all but confirmed his international retirement by stating that he wasn't interested in playing for Pakistan any more. “I currently play just one format, and I will surely play in the domestic T20 competition. I think I can still play at the domestic level. That way, I can share my experience in a better way with the players,” he said.

"I have already said that I am not interested in playing for Pakistan. I have already retired from Tests and ODIs. I have no interest in being part of Pakistan's T20I team. Yes, I will continue playing at the domestic level. There are a few places where I still go and play, but I have already communicated to some leagues that I won't be available. Regarding my retirement, I will leave it all at once."

A former captain, Malik played 35 Tests, the last of which came in November 2015, and scored 1898 at an average of 35.14 while taking 32 wickets. He played 287 and scored 7534 runs at an average of 34.55 and took 158 wickets as well. Malik's last ODI was against India in the 2019 World Cup. He played 124 T20Is and scored 2435 runs while taking 28 wickets.