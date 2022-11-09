Shoaib Malik's out-of-this-world 'hazir janab' comment on Suryakumar Yadav goes viral

Suryakumar Yadav has been in top notch form at the T20 World Cup and is currently the third-highest scorer in the tournament. Batting at a staggering strike-rate of 193.97, the middle-order batter has sent the ball to almost every corner in the park, and has accumulated 225 runs from five matches.

Team India has benefitted the most by Suryakumar's 360 degree approach, as it has helped the team pile challenging totals on the board. A similar episode was seen in the clash against Zimbabwe at Melbourne on Sunday, where the right-handed batter scored 61 off 25 balls.

His incredible show left many in awe and veteran Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik had one of the best reactions. Impressed with Suryakumar's dynamic approach, Malik made a funny comparison between the batter and a well prepared school kid.

“Yeh woh wala student hain, jisne saara homework kiya ho, pata ho I'm fully prepared. Jab aapke master sahab puchthe hain jisne saare kaam kiye hain, toh sabse pehle awaz aati hain hajir janab. Yeh woh hain. Usne pura homework kiya hua hain. And middle-order mein khelna, I guess he is the prime example. Yeh dusre k liye bhi acha lesson hain. Jaha se fielder upar aata hain, woh waha pe target karta hain. Kyunki ussey bhi pata hain, ki aisa nahi ho sakta ki chaar ball pe chaar chakke nahi lagte. Toh uski utlisation of shot selection is beautiful. Aur humne uska interview bhi dekha tha, usne bahut zyada practice bhi ki hui hain. Isiliye practice makes a man perfect. (He is that student who has done all his homework, is fully prepared. And when the teacher asks if all the assigned work has been done, he proudly says yes. If you want to bat in middle-order then he is the prime example. This is also a good lesson for others. When the fielder is called in, he starts targeting those gaps. He knows that he won't be able to hit four consecutive sixes, thus he utilises his shot selection effectively. We have seen his interview as well, he has practiced a lot and this proves practice makes a man perfect)" the former Pakistan captain noted in an interaction on A Sports.

India will next lock horns with England in the semifinal and both fans and the management for another explosive performance by Suryakumar.

