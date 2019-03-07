Should MS Dhoni retire after World Cup? Sourav Ganguly has his say

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly Thursday backed veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni to continue after the upcoming ODI World Cup, saying if someone has talent “age is not a factor”.

With the World Cup round the corner, people have been predicting the show-piece event to be Dhoni’s last international outing but Ganguly thinks otherwise.

“Dhoni can continue after the World Cup. If India wins the Cup and Dhoni performs consistently then why should he retire. Age is never a factor if talent is there,” Ganguly told PTI.

Dhoni has been in great form this year and was a key player during India’s tour of Australia and New Zealand.

He won the Man of the Series award for his heroics in the three-match ODI series against Australia Down Under. The veteran scored three consecutive fifties to help the visitors to a 2-1 series win, India’s first in a bilateral ODI series Down Under.

He also played a winning hand in the first ODI of the ongoing five-match series against Australia in Hyderabad.

With the third ODI in Ranchi on Friday, Dhoni will look end his poor record at his home ground when India take on Australia in the third ODI of the five-match series at the JSCA International Stadium.

