MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi host dinner party for Team India in Ranchi ahead of 3rd ODI

The Indian cricket team is in Ranchi to take on Australia in the third one-day international and local boy Mahendra Singh Dhoni is playing the perfect host for his teammates. Along with taking some of his teammates on a ride in his Hummer, Dhoni and his wife Sakshi hosted a dinner party for the entire team.

Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took to Twitter to thank Dhoni and his wife. “Thank you for last night @msdhoni bhai and @SaakshiSRawat bhabhi”

Team India captain Virat Kohli also posted a photograph from the evening on his Instagram account with the message, “Great night with the boys at mahi bhais place last night. Good food, fun chats all around and great energy. Perfect team evening.”

India have taken a 2-0 lead in the three-match series and victory at Ranchi will help Kohli and his team wrap up the series. This is the last ODI series that the team plays before the ICC World Cup.

Most of the Indian players will also be seen in the upcoming Indian Premier League which begins on March 23.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 15:02 IST