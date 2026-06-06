Shreyas Iyer becomes India’s 15th T20I captain: Full list of players to lead IND and their records in the format

Shreyas Iyer has become the 15th player to captain India in men’s T20Is after being named skipper for the upcoming series. Iyer takes over the role from Suryakumar Yadav and enters a captaincy list that began with Virender Sehwag in 2006 and most recently expanded when Shubman Gill led India in the format. Shreyas Iyer becomes the 15th player to lead India in T20Is (PTI)

The appointment gives Iyer a major leadership marker in international cricket. India’s T20I captaincy has moved through different phases, from MS Dhoni’s long command to the Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma era and then to a period of rotation, workload management and format-specific leadership calls. Iyer now becomes the latest name in that chain.

Shreyas Iyer joins India’s T20I captaincy list Before Iyer, India had been led in men’s T20Is by Sehwag, Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ajinkya Rahane, Kohli, Rohit, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar and Gill.

Gill was the 14th player to captain India in men’s T20Is. Iyer now follows him as the 15th, giving the latest squad announcement its clearest historical hook.

For Iyer, the call comes with a strong leadership background behind him. He has captained in high-pressure IPL environments, took Delhi Capitals to their first final in 2020, led Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL 2024 title, and later reached the finals with Punjab Kings in IPL 2025. That experience gives his India appointment more weight.

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer takes over as India’s T20I captain; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi earns historic call-up for England, Ireland tours

Iyer’s elevation also brings a different leadership profile to India’s T20I setup. He is a middle-order batter, which means his captaincy will be linked closely with match-reading, tempo control and decision-making during the most volatile phases of an innings. Unlike openers, who often shape the start of a chase or innings from the top, Iyer will have to manage both his batting role and tactical control from the pressure zone of the middle order.

The appointment also pushes Iyer back to the centre of India’s white-ball conversation. His T20I place has not always been automatic, but captaincy changes the nature of the discussion around him. He is no longer just another batting option in a crowded pool. He is now the man asked to lead the side in the format.

The number gives the story its headline. Shreyas Iyer is India’s 15th men’s T20I captain. The larger test begins now: turning that entry in the record book into real authority on the field.

Full list of India's T20I captains and their records

1. Virender Sehwag: Matches 1, Won 1

2. MS Dhoni: Matches 72, Won 41, Lost 28, Tied 1

3. Suresh Raina: Matches 3, Won 3

4. Ajinkya Rahane: Matches 2, Won 1, Lost 1

5. Virat Kohli: Matches 50, Won 30, Lost 16, Tied 2, NR 2

6. Rohit Sharma: Matches 62, Won 49, Lost 12, Tied 1

7. Shikhar Dhawan: Matches 3, Won 1, Lost 2

8. Rishabh Pant: Matches 5, Won 2, Lost 2, NR 1

9. Hardik Pandya: Matches 16, Won 10, Lost 5, Tied 1

10. KL Rahul: Matches 1, Won 1

11. Jasprit Bumrah: Matches 2, Won 2

12. Ruturaj Gaikwad: Matches 3, Won 2, NR 1

13. Suryakumar Yadav: Matches 52, Won 40, Lost 8, Tied 2, NR 2

14. Shubman Gill: Matches 5, Won 4, Lost 1