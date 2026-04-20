Shreyas Iyer blown away by Sooryavanshi's fearless IPL surge, back teen as 'future' India star: 'Adjectives fall short'

Modern T20 cricket is evolving at an unmatched pace, with young talent constantly emerging and being exposed to high-pressure scenarios and the ever-changing dynamics of the game. The Indian Premier League, often regarded as the pinnacle of franchise cricket, provides a platform for players to showcase their potential on the global stage, regardless of age or background. If a player has what it takes and adds value to the required skill set, franchises do not hesitate to invest in their development and lay a foundation for their future. One such talent to emerge this season, and currently the talk of the nation, is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi of Rajasthan Royals. Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has scored 246 runs in IPL 2026 season (ANI Picture Service)

The 15-year-old has already faced some of the best bowlers in the world this season and has come out on top with his aggressive approach from the outset. At an age when most batters are still finding their footing and working towards a breakthrough at the highest level, Sooryavanshi has already built a reputation as one of India’s most exciting emerging talents. His fluent bat flow and technique allow him to clear the boundary ropes with ease.

Shreyas Iyer, captain of Punjab Kings, who is enjoying an impressive season as both a batter and leader, shared his thoughts on the “fearless prodigy” from Rajasthan. Known for encouraging youngsters in his team, such as Priyansh Arya, to play with freedom and not emulate others, Iyer was particularly impressed by Sooryavanshi’s composure and intent at such a young age, backing him as one to watch for the future of India’s white-ball setup.

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“He is a spectacular talent, and all the adjectives would be pretty less for him. The way he has that bat flow, the rhythm and momentum he creates before the delivery, I think he is one for the future,” Iyer said while speaking on JioStar’s ‘Believe’.

Iyer’s remarks highlight Sooryavanshi’s maturity with the bat at such a young age and applaud his ability to maximise his strengths at a level where even experienced players struggle to build momentum. It also reflects the guidance he is receiving within the Rajasthan setup and that the youngster is moving in the right direction.

Sooryavanshi, who made his debut last season against Lucknow Super Giants, has already made a strong impact with consistent performances this year. He has scored 246 runs in just six matches, striking at a staggering rate of around 237, and currently sits fourth in the Orange Cap standings, behind Virat Kohli. If he continues in the same vein, he could soon be on the verge of an international debut and potentially become one of India’s youngest debutants in the upcoming T20I series against Ireland in June.